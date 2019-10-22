EHN Canada: Addiction: Understanding the Severity and Treatments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness - the 4 pillars to a good life. We often view the pillar of health through the lens of being physically healthy...but what about mental health? How about addiction? A gambling addiction, sex addiction, or alcohol addiction. All these areas affect the emotional well-being of many people that we interact with daily.

In 2012, 18.1% of Canadians reached the criteria of alcohol abuse or dependence at some time in their lives.



In 2015, over 77,000 Canadians were hospitalized due to over-drinking, yet most cases could have been prevented from responsible drinking.

What Are The Symptoms Of Addiction?

There are two branches of addiction that any individual may be recognized under. "Substance-related" or "Addictive Disorders".



The primary symptom that doctors look for in an individual with an addiction is an excessive pattern of use.



People who find it difficult to get through a day without reverting back to their source of substance/behaviour may require the support from treatment centers.

Most individuals who face an addiction are blinded with the fact that there may be negative consequences from their addiction. They seem to not be able to control themselves from stopping their actions.

How Can I Treat This Addiction?

First, you must realize the severity of the substance/behaviour and the impact that it has in your life. Whether that may be a negative consequence or just disrupts the quality of life.

Seek out to a general practitioner for guidance on the next steps to moving towards improving your overall quality of life as well as for treatment options.

Treatment options may vary on the severity of the addiction, however, abstaining from the substance/behaviour for a long-term basis is a very common approach to rewiring your lifestyle.

In certain cases, facilities and rehab centers with daily support from nurses, psychiatrists and multiple counseling and behavioural therapy sessions are the route that many take.

We offer the expertise of over 50 years of combined experience in mental health treatment and we understand the complex issues behind addiction and eating disorders better than anyone.



Here are some of our treatment plans…



Inpatient Drug Rehab Centre:



Our inpatient treatment is like no-other. Available for alcohol, alcohol and drug addiction, problem gambling, sexual addiction, anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder and PTSD in a variety of locations. Our on-site capabilities include detox for drug addiction, behavioural addiction, specialized treatment for hidden problems, personalized care programs, nutritional guidance, supervised physical fitness, and recovery monitoring. Treatment doesn't stop the moment you check out, however. Our open-ended approach to care means we're available whenever you need us, for the rest of your life



Drug And Alcohol Detox Programs:



First, we conduct a thorough medical examination to determine if withdrawal management is necessary. Our ASAM certified physicians monitor the process, and the patient receives compassionate 24-hour nursing and medical care. Dedicated staff encourage positive lifestyle changes, and our physicians continue to work with patients during their inpatient treatment.

Outpatient Treatment:

Our outpatient services are specifically designed for those who require help with their mental health and addiction disorders, whether this is their first attempt at treatment, or if they are transitioning out of more intensive treatment.

Our staff work closely with patients to develop a comprehensive Continuing Care plan that will assist them through their first year of recovery and beyond. This includes extended care, aftercare services, online aftercare, sober living houses and outpatient services. Of course, as an alumni of the Edgewood Health Network, they can call for support at any time - be it next year or next decade.

If you feel that you would like to seek this treatment and care for yourself or a friend, please take the initiative to search for the support that you need.



