Technavio has been monitoring the global gluten-free chocolate market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 480 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Chocolate Market published during 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page report with TOC on "Gluten-Free Chocolate Market Analysis Report by Product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023"

The market is driven by the increasing support group initiatives for gluten-free consumption. In addition, strategic partnerships among manufacturers are anticipated to boost the growth of the gluten-free chocolate market.

Governments and other organizations across the world are launching various initiatives to increase awareness about the health risks associated with gluten consumption. For instance, the Gluten Intolerance Group, a US-based non-profit organization, provides diet advice to help people make gluten-free food choices. The company also offers various brands of gluten-free products through their website. Many health portals are also providing valuable information about gluten-free products. The growing awareness created by these support groups and organizations is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Major Five Gluten-Free Chocolate Companies:

Endangered Species Chocolate

Endangered Species Chocolate owns and operates business segments such as chocolate bars, chocolate bites, and holiday bars. The company offers a wide range of gluten-free dark chocolates.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International owns and operates its business across regional segments such as Latin America, Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), Europe, and North America. The company offers a wide range of gluten-free products. Some of the gluten-free offerings by the company include dark chocolates and rice milk chocolates.

NibMor

NibMor owns and operates its business in segments such as chocolate bars, bags, and bites; drinking chocolate; daily dose of dark chocolate; and organic snacking. The company offers a wide range of gluten-free dark chocolates.

The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company owns and operates its business in two segments, namely North America, and International and other. The company offers a wide range of gluten-free products. Some of the gluten-free offerings by the company include milk duds, milk chocolate kisses, and milk chocolate bars.

Vosges

Vosges owns and operates its business across truffles and chocolate bars segments. The company offers a wide range of gluten-free dark and milk chocolates.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Milk chocolate

Dark chocolate

White chocolate

Gluten-Free Chocolate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

