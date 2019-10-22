Reported PBT USD 1.3bn; adjusted1 PBT USD 1.5bn

Reported RoCET12 12.1% for 3Q19 and 13.8% for 9M19

CET1 capital ratio 13.1% and CET1 leverage ratio 3.8%; tier 1 leverage ratio3 5.6%

Invested assets of USD 3.4trn in GWM and AM combined, with NNM of USD 49bn

UBS confirmed leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for fifth year running

In a challenging environment, UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) delivered solid third quarter 2019 results. Reported profit before tax (PBT) was USD 1,345m, down 21% year over year (YoY), and adjusted PBT decreased by 18% to USD 1,459m. The Group's adjusted cost/income ratio was 79.1%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was USD 1,049m, down 16% YoY. Reported return on CET1 capital2 (RoCET1) was 12.1%.

Global Wealth Management (GWM) adjusted PBT was USD 919m; invested assets reached a new high of USD 2,502bn; recurring net fee income increased from the prior quarter. Personal Corporate Banking adjusted PBT was USD 362m; net new business volume growth in personal banking was strong at 3.0% (3.1% in CHF). Asset Management (AM) adjusted PBT was USD 135m with higher operating income YoY; invested assets rose to USD 858bn mainly on strong net new money (NNM) inflows. The Investment Bank (IB) delivered adjusted PBT of USD 203m; adjusted annualized RoAE was 6.6%. Corporate Center adjusted loss before tax was USD 160m.

UBS's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 13.1%, a CET1 leverage ratio of 3.8%, a fully applied tier 1 leverage ratio3 of 5.6%, and total loss-absorbing capacity of USD 88bn. During the third quarter of 2019, UBS repurchased USD 306m of its shares under its share repurchase program; year-to-date repurchases were USD 604m. Equity attributable to shareholders increased by USD 3bn, of which USD 2bn related to other comprehensive income from defined benefit plans, predominantly reflecting the recognition of the Swiss pension plan surplus that had no impact on CET1 capital.

"We delivered solid results generating attractive returns, considering the market conditions. We continue to take actions to grow profitability and further capitalize on the strengths of our diversified franchise, delivering long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer

1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures defined by SEC regulations. Refer to the "Performance of our business divisions and Corporate Center reported and adjusted" table in this news release.

Outlook

Stimulus measures and easing of monetary policy by central banks may help to mitigate slowing global economic growth over the medium term. Geopolitical tensions and trade disputes continue to impact investor confidence. Positive momentum toward resolving these issues would likely improve confidence and the economic outlook.

Low and persistent negative interest rates and expectations of further monetary easing will adversely affect net interest income compared with last year. Our regional and business diversification, along with actions that we are taking, will help to mitigate these headwinds. Recurring revenues should also benefit from higher invested assets.

As we execute on our strategy, we are balancing investments for growth while managing for efficiency. We remain committed to delivering on our capital return objectives and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.

Third quarter 2019 performance overview

UBS's third quarter adjusted1 PBT was USD 1,459m (down 18% YoY), and reported PBT was USD 1,345m (down 21% YoY). Adjusted figures this quarter exclude USD 69m of restructuring expenses, as well as USD 46m of net foreign currency translation losses. The adjusted cost/income ratio was 79.1%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was USD 1,049m (down 16% YoY), with diluted earnings per share of USD 0.28 (down 14% YoY). Reported return on CET1 capital2 was 12.1%.

Global Wealth Management (GWM) adjusted PBT USD 919m, (2%) YoY

Recurring net fee income rose for the second quarter in a row on higher invested assets, but was down YoY. Transaction-based income increased by 14%, while net interest income decreased by 3%. Mandate penetration was stable at 34.4% of invested assets. Loans were stable sequentially, as positive net new loans were largely offset by currency effects. The adjusted cost/income ratio was 77.7%. Net new money was USD 15.7bn; the net new money growth rate was 2.5%. Adjusted net margin was 15bps.

Personal Corporate Banking (P&C) adjusted PBT CHF 360m, (10%) YoY

Operating income decreased despite higher transaction-based income, mainly on an increase in credit loss expenses, which was primarily driven by a provision on a single exposure, as well as lower net interest income. Adjusted operating expenses were unchanged despite continued investments in technology. The adjusted cost/income ratio was 58.7%. Business momentum remained strong, with Personal Banking net new business volume growth of 3.1%; loans also grew sequentially. Net interest margin was 150bps.

Asset Management (AM) adjusted PBT USD 135m, +6% YoY

Adjusted PBT grew YoY for the fourth consecutive quarter. For the quarter, net management fees increased by USD 12m, reflecting higher average invested assets. Performance fees decreased by USD 3m. The adjusted cost/income ratio improved to 71.1%. Invested assets rose to USD 858bn, and net new money inflows excluding money markets were USD 24.1bn.

Investment Bank (IB) adjusted PBT USD 203m, (59%) YoY

Lower revenues were driven by Corporate Client Solutions (down 19%), in part due to a reduction in global fee pools, as well as a decrease in Equities (down 7%) and FX, Rates Credit (down 1%), both partly reflecting a strong prior-year quarter. Operating expenses increased, partly as the third quarter of 2018 included net releases for litigation expenses. The adjusted cost/income ratio was 88.4%. Adjusted return on attributed equity was 6.6%. Associated with structural changes in the Investment Bank, restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 are expected to be around USD 100m.

Corporate Center adjusted loss before tax was USD 160m.

1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures defined by SEC regulations. Refer to the "Performance of our business divisions and Corporate Center reported and adjusted" table in this news release.

Commitment to sustainable performance

UBS is committed to creating long-term value for its clients, employees, investors and society. This is illustrated by the ongoing recognition UBS receives for its activities and capabilities related to sustainable investing, philanthropy, environmental and human rights policies governing client and supplier relationships, the firm's environmental footprint and community investment.

Confirmed leader in sustainability

UBS was ranked first in the Diversified Financial Services and Capital Markets Industry of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the fifth year in a row. UBS is not only the industry leader in the overall assessment; it also tops all three dimensions: Economic, Environmental and Social. The index, in which more than 3,500 of the world's largest companies are covered, is the most widely recognized corporate sustainability rating globally.

UBS is proud to be among the founding signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking, as announced in September. With these principles, leading banks around the globe, holding a collective USD 47trn in assets representing one third of the global banking sector, pledged to strategically align their businesses with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and increase their contribution to the achievement of both.

Providing innovative sustainable and impact investing solutions

In September, UBS announced it had raised USD 225m from its private clients for the KKR Global Impact Fund, marking a significant step toward meeting its commitment to allocate USD 5bn of client assets to new impact investments dedicated to the UN SDGs by the end of 2021. The sum represents one of the largest investments to date in the private equity impact investment vehicle.

Sustainable investment solutions include UBS's award-winning Climate Aware strategy, which recently reached USD 2bn in invested assets, underpinned by its active corporate engagement program that is helping to drive positive change toward a low-carbon economy. Also, with the successful final close of UBS Clean Energy Infrastructure Switzerland 2, the firm has raised a total of CHF 472m in commitments to the second offering of its pioneering investment solution, providing institutional investors access to a diversified portfolio of investments in growth areas of sustainable energy production, energy efficiency and supply infrastructure with a focus on Switzerland.

Information in this news release is presented for UBS Group AG on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified. Financial information for UBS AG (consolidated) does not differ materially from UBS Group AG (consolidated) and a comparison between UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated) is provided at the end of this news release.

1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures defined by SEC regulations. Refer to the "Performance of our business divisions and Corporate Center reported and adjusted" table in this news release.

2 Return on CET1 capital. Net profit attributable to shareholders (annualized as applicable) divided by average common equity tier 1 capital.

3 Going concern ratio under Swiss SRB rules applicable as of 1 January 2020.

Performance of our business divisions and Corporate Center reported and adjusted1,2 For the quarter ended 30.9.19 USD million Global Wealth Management Personal & Corporate Banking Asset Management Investment Bank Corporate Center3 UBS Operating income as reported 4,142 919 465 1,752 (191) 7,088 of which: net foreign currency translations losses4 (46) (46) Operating income (adjusted) 4,142 919 465 1,752 (145) 7,133 Operating expenses as reported 3,248 565 341 1,580 9 5,743 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 0 0 1 1 44 46 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 0 0 2 1 20 23 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from Corporate Center5,6 25 8 8 28 (70) 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 3,223 557 331 1,549 15 5,674 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters7 69 0 0 0 (4) 65 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 894 354 124 172 (200) 1,345 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 919 362 135 203 (160) 1,459 For the quarter ended 30.9.18 USD million Global Wealth Management Personal Corporate Banking Asset Management Investment Bank Corporate Center3 UBS Operating income as reported 4,084 972 457 1,944 (29) 7,428 of which: gains on sale of real estate 31 31 of which: gains on sale of subsidiaries and businesses 25 25 Operating income (adjusted) 4,084 972 457 1,944 (85) 7,371 Operating expenses as reported 3,220 574 339 1,490 100 5,724 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 11 1 2 1 44 60 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 0 0 1 3 59 63 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from Corporate Center5,6 61 8 6 32 (106) 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 3,148 565 330 1,455 103 5,601 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters7 28 0 0 (59) 34 2 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 864 398 118 453 (128) 1,704 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 936 407 127 489 (188) 1,770 1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Prior-year comparative figures in this table have been restated for the changes in Corporate Center cost and resource allocation to the business divisions and the changes in the equity attribution framework. Refer to "Note 2 Segment reporting" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2019 report for more information. Comparatives may additionally differ as a result of adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 3 Corporate Center operating expenses presented in this table are after service allocations to business divisions. 4 Related to the disposal or closure of foreign operations. 5 Reflects restructuring expenses related to legacy cost programs as well as expenses for new restructuring initiatives. 6 Prior periods may include allocations (to) from other business divisions. 7 Reflects the net increase in (release of) provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters recognized in the income statement. Refer to "Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2019 report for more information. Also includes recoveries from third parties (third quarter of 2019: USD 2 million; third quarter of 2018: USD 0 million).

Performance of our business divisions and Corporate Center reported and adjusted1,2 Year-to-date 30.9.19 USD million Global Wealth Management Personal & Corporate Banking Asset Management Investment Bank Corporate Center3 UBS Operating income as reported 12,202 2,834 1,386 5,588 (174) 21,838 of which: net foreign currency translations losses4 (35) (35) Operating income (adjusted) 12,202 2,834 1,386 5,588 (139) 21,873 Operating expenses as reported 9,571 1,703 1,035 4,782 97 17,188 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 0 0 6 3 80 89 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 0 0 6 5 40 50 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from Corporate Center5,6 48 14 15 49 (126) 0 Operating expenses (adjusted) 9,524 1,690 1,008 4,725 103 17,049 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters7 88 0 0 (1) (26) 61 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 2,631 1,131 352 806 (271) 4,650 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 2,678 1,145 378 864 (242) 4,823 Year-to-date 30.9.18 USD million Global Wealth Management Personal Corporate Banking Asset Management Investment Bank Corporate Center3 UBS Operating income as reported 12,656 2,883 1,384 6,520 (203) 23,240 of which: gains on sale of real estate 31 31 of which: gains on sale of subsidiaries and businesses 25 25 Operating income (adjusted) 12,656 2,883 1,384 6,520 (259) 23,184 Operating expenses as reported 9,729 1,731 1,064 4,956 251 17,730 of which: personnel-related restructuring expenses5 17 3 18 15 138 191 of which: non-personnel-related restructuring expenses5 15 0 7 8 152 182 of which: restructuring expenses allocated from Corporate Center5,6 149 26 21 97 (293) 0 of which: gain related to changes to the Swiss pension plan8 (66) (38) (10) (5) (122) (241) Operating expenses (adjusted) 9,612 1,739 1,028 4,841 377 17,599 of which: net expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters7 113 (1) 0 (59) 70 123 Operating profit (loss) before tax as reported 2,927 1,152 320 1,564 (454) 5,510 Operating profit (loss) before tax (adjusted) 3,044 1,144 356 1,679 (637) 5,585 1 Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. 2 Prior-year comparative figures in this table have been restated for the changes in Corporate Center cost and resource allocation to the business divisions and the changes in the equity attribution framework. Refer to "Note 2 Segment reporting" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2019 report for more information. Comparatives may additionally differ as a result of adjustments following organizational changes, restatements due to the retrospective adoption of new accounting standards or changes in accounting policies, and events after the reporting period. 3 Corporate Center operating expenses presented in this table are after service allocations to business divisions. 4 Related to the disposal or closure of foreign operations. 5 Reflects restructuring expenses related to legacy cost programs as well as expenses for new restructuring initiatives. 6 Prior periods may include allocations (to) from other business divisions. 7 Reflects the net increase in (release of) provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters recognized in the income statement. Refer to "Note 16 Provisions and contingent liabilities" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2019 report for more information. Also includes recoveries from third parties of USD 10 million and USD 28 million for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. 8 Changes to the pension fund of UBS in Switzerland in the first quarter of 2018 resulted in a reduction in the pension obligation recognized by UBS. As a consequence, a pre-tax gain of USD 241 million was recognized in the income statement in the first quarter of 2018, with no overall effect on total equity. Refer to "Note 29 Pension and other post-employment benefit plans" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2018 for more information.

Our key figures As of or for the quarter ended As of or year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.9.19 30.6.19 31.12.18 30.9.18 30.9.19 30.9.18 Group results Operating income 7,088 7,532 6,972 7,428 21,838 23,240 Operating expenses 5,743 5,773 6,492 5,724 17,188 17,730 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,345 1,759 481 1,704 4,650 5,510 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,049 1,392 315 1,253 3,582 4,201 Diluted earnings per share (USD)1 0.28 0.37 0.08 0.33 0.95 1.09 Profitability and growth2 Return on equity (%)3 7.7 10.4 2.4 9.7 8.9 10.7 Return on tangible equity (%)4 8.7 11.9 2.7 11.1 10.1 12.2 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%)5 12.1 16.0 3.7 14.5 13.8 16.3 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)6 10.8 11.4 10.8 11.6 11.0 12.1 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)6 3.1 3.3 3.1 3.3 3.2 3.4 Cost income ratio (%)7 80.6 76.5 92.4 77.0 78.5 76.1 Adjusted cost income ratio (%)8 79.1 76.1 92.2 75.9 77.7 75.7 Effective tax rate (%) 21.9 20.8 34.4 26.3 23.0 23.6 Net profit growth (%)9 (16.2) 0.7 27.6 (14.7) 24.1 Resources Total assets 973,118 968,728 958,489 950,192 973,118 950,192 Equity attributable to shareholders 56,187 53,180 52,928 52,094 56,187 52,094 Common equity tier 1 capital10 34,673 34,948 34,119 34,816 34,673 34,816 Risk-weighted assets10 264,626 262,135 263,747 257,041 264,626 257,041 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)10 13.1 13.3 12.9 13.5 13.1 13.5 Going concern capital ratio (%)10 19.2 19.1 17.5 17.9 19.2 17.9 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)10 33.3 33.3 31.7 31.8 33.3 31.8 Leverage ratio denominator10 901,914 911,379 904,598 915,066 901,914 915,066 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)10 3.84 3.83 3.77 3.80 3.84 3.80 Going concern leverage ratio (%)10 5.6 5.5 5.1 5.0 5.6 5.0 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)10 9.8 9.6 9.3 8.9 9.8 8.9 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)11 138 145 136 135 138 135 Other Invested assets (USD billion)12 3,422 3,381 3,101 3,330 3,422 3,330 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 67,634 66,922 66,888 65,556 67,634 65,556 Market capitalization13,14 41,210 43,491 45,907 58,856 41,210 58,856 Total book value per share (USD)13 15.47 14.53 14.35 13.98 15.47 13.98 Total book value per share (CHF)13,15 15.45 14.18 14.11 13.72 15.45 13.72 Tangible book value per share (USD)13 13.67 12.72 12.55 12.25 13.67 12.25 Tangible book value per share (CHF)13,15 13.64 12.42 12.33 12.02 13.64 12.02 1 Refer to "Note 9 Earnings per share (EPS) and shares outstanding" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2019 report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Performance targets and measurement" section of our Annual Report 2018 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Calculated as net profit attributable to shareholders (annualized as applicable) divided by average equity attributable to shareholders. 4 Calculated as net profit attributable to shareholders (annualized as applicable) divided by average equity attributable to shareholders less average goodwill and intangible assets. Effective 1 January 2019, the definition of the numerator for return on tangible equity has been revised to align with numerators for return on equity and return on common equity tier 1 capital; i.e., we no longer adjust for amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Prior periods have been restated. 5 Calculated as net profit attributable to shareholders (annualized as applicable) divided by average common equity tier 1 capital. 6 Calculated as operating income before credit loss expense or recovery (annualized as applicable) divided by average risk-weighted assets and average leverage ratio denominator, respectively. 7 Calculated as operating expenses divided by operating income before credit loss expense or recovery. 8 Calculated as adjusted operating expenses divided by adjusted operating income before credit loss expense or recovery. 9 Calculated as change in net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations between current and comparison periods divided by net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of comparison period. 10 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2019 report for more information. 11 Refer to the "Balance sheet, liquidity and funding management" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2019 report for more information. 12 Includes invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal Corporate Banking. 13 Refer to "UBS shares" in the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group third quarter 2019 report for more information. 14 Beginning with our Annual Report 2018, the calculation of market capitalization has been amended to reflect total shares outstanding multiplied by the share price at the end of the period. The calculation was previously based on total shares issued multiplied by the share price at the end of the period. Market capitalization has been reduced by USD 2.1 billion as of 31 December 2018 and by USD 2.0 billion as of 30 September 2018 as a result. 15 Total book value per share and tangible book value per share in Swiss francs are calculated based on a translation of equity under our US dollar presentation currency. As a consequence of the restatement to a US dollar presentation currency, amounts may differ from those originally published in our quarterly and annual reports.

Income statement For the quarter ended change from Year-to-date USD million 30.9.19 30.6.19 30.9.18 2Q19 3Q18 30.9.19 30.9.18 Net interest income 1,090 1,026 1,182 6 (8) 3,239 3,822 Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,587 1,939 1,689 (18) (6) 5,461 5,663 Credit loss (expense) recovery (38) (12) (10) 208 289 (70) (64) Fee and commission income 4,805 4,907 4,875 (2) (1) 14,253 14,897 Fee and commission expense (396) (434) (409) (9) (3) (1,238) (1,264) Net fee and commission income 4,409 4,474 4,466 (1) (1) 13,015 13,633 Other income 39 105 101 (63) (61) 193 187 Total operating income 7,088 7,532 7,428 (6) (5) 21,838 23,240 Personnel expenses 3,987 4,153 3,936 (4) 1 12,182 12,293 General and administrative expenses 1,308 1,175 1,462 11 (10) 3,670 4,504 Depreciation and impairment of property, equipment and software 432 427 310 1 39 1,285 885 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 16 18 15 (7) 7 50 48 Total operating expenses 5,743 5,773 5,724 (1) 0 17,188 17,730 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,345 1,759 1,704 (24) (21) 4,650 5,510 Tax expense (benefit) 294 366 448 (20) (34) 1,067 1,303 Net profit (loss) 1,051 1,393 1,256 (25) (16) 3,582 4,207 Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 3 34 (60) 0 6 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,049 1,392 1,253 (25) (16) 3,582 4,201 Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 3,146 2,473 809 27 289 6,658 3,022 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (5) (5) 4 1 (8) 4 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 3,151 2,478 805 27 291 6,666 3,018

Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated As of or for the quarter ended 30.9.19 As of or for the quarter ended 30.6.19 As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.18 USD million, except where indicated UBS Group AG consolidated UBS AG consolidated Difference (absolute) UBS Group AG consolidated UBS AG consolidated Difference (absolute) UBS Group AG consolidated UBS AG consolidated Difference (absolute) Income statement Operating income 7,088 7,187 (100) 7,532 7,632 (100) 6,972 7,083 (111) Operating expenses 5,743 5,942 (199) 5,773 5,975 (202) 6,492 6,667 (176) Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,345 1,245 100 1,759 1,657 102 481 416 65 of which: Global Wealth Management 894 877 17 874 857 17 327 316 11 of which: Personal Corporate Banking 354 354 0 390 392 (2) 644 645 (1) of which: Asset Management 124 124 0 124 124 0 106 105 1 of which: Investment Bank 172 165 7 427 419 8 (78) (79) 1 of which: Corporate Center (200) (275) 75 (56) (135) 79 (518) (571) 53 Net profit (loss) 1,051 969 82 1,393 1,308 85 315 273 42 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,049 967 82 1,392 1,307 85 315 272 42 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 Statement of comprehensive income Other comprehensive income 2,095 1,274 821 1,080 1,076 4 893 895 (2) of which: attributable to shareholders 2,101 1,280 821 1,086 1,082 4 892 894 (2) of which: attributable to non-controlling interests (6) (6) 0 (6) (6) 0 1 1 0 Total comprehensive income 3,146 2,243 903 2,473 2,384 89 1,208 1,168 41 of which: attributable to shareholders 3,151 2,248 903 2,478 2,389 89 1,207 1,166 41 of which: attributable to non-controlling interests (5) (5) 0 (5) (5) 0 2 2 0 Balance sheet Total assets 973,118 972,048 1,071 968,728 968,645 83 958,489 958,055 434 Total liabilities 916,768 917,271 (503) 915,378 916,116 (738) 905,386 905,624 (238) Total equity 56,351 54,776 1,574 53,350 52,529 821 53,103 52,432 671 of which: equity attributable to shareholders 56,187 54,613 1,574 53,180 52,359 821 52,928 52,256 671 of which: equity attributable to non-controlling interests 163 163 0 170 170 0 176 176 0 Capital information Common equity tier 1 capital 34,673 35,211 (538) 34,948 35,881 (933) 34,119 34,608 (489) Going concern capital 50,702 46,895 3,807 49,993 46,500 3,493 46,279 42,413 3,865 Risk-weighted assets 264,626 263,777 849 262,135 261,364 772 263,747 262,840 907 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 13.1 13.3 (0.2) 13.3 13.7 (0.4) 12.9 13.2 (0.2) Going concern capital ratio (%) 19.2 17.8 1.4 19.1 17.8 1.3 17.5 16.1 1.4 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%) 33.3 32.9 0.4 33.3 33.0 0.3 31.7 31.3 0.5 Leverage ratio denominator 901,914 901,926 (11) 911,379 911,601 (221) 904,598 904,458 140 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 3.84 3.90 (0.06) 3.83 3.94 (0.10) 3.77 3.83 (0.05) Going concern leverage ratio (%) 5.6 5.2 0.4 5.5 5.1 0.4 5.1 4.7 0.4 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%) 9.8 9.6 0.2 9.6 9.5 0.1 9.3 9.1 0.2

UBS's third quarter 2019 report, news release and slide presentation will be available from 06:45 CEST on Tuesday, 22 October 2019, at www.ubs.com/quarterlyreporting

UBS will hold a presentation of its third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, 22 October 2019. The results will be presented by Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer, Kirt Gardner, Group Chief Financial Officer, Martin Osinga, Investor Relations, and Mark Hengel, Communications Branding.

Time

09:00-11:00 CEST

08:00-10:00 BST

03:00-05:00 US EDT

Audio webcast

The presentation for analysts can be followed live on www.ubs.com/quarterlyreporting with a simultaneous slide show.

Webcast playback

An audio playback of the results presentation will be made available at www.ubs.com/investors later in the day.

