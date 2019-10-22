Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Tradegate
21.10.19
21:59 Uhr
26,090 Euro
+0,110
+0,42 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,065
26,155
21.10.
26,090
26,165
21.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A26,090+0,42 %
TECHNIPFMC PLC20,790+1,32 %