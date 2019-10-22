Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis signs exclusive agreement with EVOCRA to gain global license for innovative PFAS treatment technology



Amsterdam, 22 October, 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it has signed a Heads of Agreement with EVOCRA, enabling an exclusive commercial negotiating period within which the parties will finalize a license agreement for sole rights to the EVOCRA technology for PFAS solutions. This technology, which has already been proven at commercial scale on two projects in Australia, will be a welcome addition to Arcadis' existing suite of PFAS solutions, allowing Arcadis to continue to offer a differentiated solution for clients globally.

PFAS, or per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances, were incorporated in commercial, industrial and consumer products, including textile coatings, stain repellents, electronics and mist suppressants. PFAS were also components of firefighting foams known as Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF).

In recent years, under increasing scientific and regulatory scrutiny and community awareness, more is being understood about PFAS toxicity, environmental persistence, aquifer mobility and the potential for this emerging contaminant to bioaccumulate in natural environments and enter the food chain.

EVOCRA, an Australian-based water treatment company, have a patented technology that uses ozone fractionation to separate and concentrate PFAS from impacted media. Their process has been demonstrated at commercial scale as having the ability to remove PFAS and deliver an output that meets the most stringent discharge requirements set by regulators and other relevant authorities.

Arcadis is at the forefront of a global effort to remove PFAS from impacted sites and environments, with over 75 projects in their portfolio, representing over 300 individual sites in 12 countries. This deal will continue Arcadis' push to achieve greater market share within the PFAS space and provide their clients with a unique and innovative solution that can be used on its own and/or in conjunction with other technologies to remove PFAS from impacted sources.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO, Arcadis: "EVOCRA and their treatment process provides our clients with an innovative solution to cost-effectively remove a complex contaminant from their assets and improve our environment. When the EVOCRA technology is coupled with either Arcadis developed or other commercially available destructive technologies, we will have the ability to offer our clients a zero-waste outcome."

The Ozone fractionation used by EVOCRA has benefits over other separation and/or adsorption technologies, especially for liquids that have high concentrations of PFAS and for complex waste streams with multiple contaminants.

Improving quality of life

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

ABOUT EVOCRA

Evocra is an Australian company delivering integrated process solutions to a broad range of markets. They focus on providing clients outcomes that are economically superior and environmentally sustainable over traditional methods. They achieve this through innovative technology with high value application in minerals extraction, treatment of waste water and industrial fluids, and remediating contaminated materials. Evocra's internationally patented process transforms extraction fluids and contaminated waters into beneficial resources cost effectively, without disruption to existing operations and infrastructure.

