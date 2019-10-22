Exclusive presentation to international customers and prospects at the PDA Parental Drug Association in Sweden of this new connected solution

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, will present during the international PDA exhibition in Gothenburg (Sweden from October 21st to 23rd) Injay, its new innovative device that allows any pre-filled syringe to evolve into a connected device.

Pre-filled syringes (PFS) are used worldwide for a more accurate administration of parenteral drugs. The market currently represents 11 billion USD/year with an annual growth rate of nearly 10%.

Tracing is a key concept considering how essential it is to know which drug has been administered to a patient on a given date, with mention of the batch number. So far, this information is notified by the administrator and is not automated in any way.

Thanks to Injay, the information contained in the NFC (Near Field Communication) chip, such as the name of the drug, its batch number and its expiry date, will be directly transferred to a smartphone application and automatically scanned. This information is transmitted only when the injection has been fully administered to the patient, with an indication of the date and time.

This has been made possible thanks to a chip inserted into the piston of the syringe that communicates through NFC technology. Injay also includes a locking system that prevents the syringe from being reused. Finally, this new device, entirely developed by BIOCORP, can be adapted to any PFS format. Customization of both design and backstop is also possible in order to disrupt as little as possible the classic use of the existing syringe.

"We are very proud to present our latest innovation exclusively for two days at the PDA, which brings together the entire international injection community. The first reactions from our customers and prospects are unanimous and confirm the pharmaceutical industry's strong interest in Injay, an innovative device that perfectly meets the needs of payers, healthcare staff and patients alike. We look forward to announcing our first high-volume orders that will support the very strong growth of our other products," said Eric Dessertenne, Chief Operating Officer at BIOCORP.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including MallyaTM, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

