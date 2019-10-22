Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2019

WKN: 881244 ISIN: US1510201049 Ticker-Symbol: CG3 
Tradegate
21.10.19
20:33 Uhr
92,79 Euro
+0,58
+0,63 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CELGENE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELGENE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,48
93,03
21.10.
92,43
92,91
07:46
22.10.2019 | 07:31
(66 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Ovizio Imaging Systems Announces iLine F and BioConnect Supply Agreements With Celgene Corporation

BRUSSELS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovizio Imaging Systems, a company providing an innovative microscopic imaging technology to the bioprocessing market, today announces the execution of supply agreements with Celgene Corporation for the automation of certain engineered T cell manufacturing processes.

Celgene will be using Ovizio's innovative on-line iLine F microscope, and the BioConnect system, a closed, single-use fluidic sampling system, to further automate the manufacturing of engineered T-cell investigational products and improve product control across their global manufacturing network. These agreements follow a technology development cooperative effort initiated in 2018.

Emilie Viey, CEO of Ovizio Imaging Systems: "We are proud to support Celgene's efforts in cell therapy, developing innovative programs for patients in areas of high unmet need. As a supportive technology partner, we are excited for the opportunities ahead as we continue our work with Celgene, seamlessly integrating Ovizio's innovative microscopy solution into their engineered T-cell products manufacturing process."

About Ovizio Imaging Systems

Ovizio Imaging Systems, founded in 2009, develops and commercializes a quantitative microscopic imaging platform technology based on patented Differential Digital Holographic Microscopy (DDHM). Ovizio is establishing its footprint in the Bioprocessing market, with a focus on Cell and Gene Therapy and Vaccine production.

About the iLine F microscope

The iLine F microscope uses Ovizio's proprietary technology, a unique Holograms-based method, for on-line, non-invasive, and label-free suspension cell counting and classification. Combined with a bioreactor, it continuously tracks objects in real-time and, at a single cell level; with high accuracy and enables automation of current manual processes.

About the Bioconnect Single Use System:

The BioConnect is a single-use disposable and autoclavable closed loop fluidics system, which is specifically designed with a cell-friendly membrane pump working like a heart. Thanks to an automatic and continuously flushing, cells flow through the imaging device and flow back to the bioreactor after holograms of the cells have been captured.


