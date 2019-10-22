Prospective developers have until Nov. 18 to submit bids for projects anywhere in India, with PV cells and modules from any country. The projects are to be set up on develop-build-demonstrate-transfer basis.Indian state-owned power generator NTPC has started accepting bids to build 1 GW of grid-connected solar projects throughout the country. All of the installations will be set up on a develop-build-demonstrate-transfer basis. The projects - which can be ground-mounted arrays or floating PV systems - will be developed under the "open" category, which means that developers can choose to procure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...