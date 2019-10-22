Q Cells will introduce its Q.Home hybrid inverter and battery system to the Australian market at the All-Energy event in Melbourne tomorrow. It is also introducing its new larger wafer module, which hits 355 Wp on a 60-cell format.A host of new solar soft-and-hardware is set to be released in Australia over the next two days, with All-Energy Australia taking place at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Korean-German manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has been quick off the mark, announcing yesterday that it will introduce its latest module, which uses the larger M4 wafers, and its new residential storage ...

