Scanship Holding ASA: Operational update - Continued profitable growth, and completion of ETIA transaction

Scanship continues the result improvements with third quarter revenues of MNOK 88.5 (80.1), a growth of 10 %, and EBITDA of MNOK 12.2 (10.7), a growth of 14 %. The Order backlog was recorded at MNOK 644 (MNOK 485), a growth of 33 % compared to same period last year. The transaction to acquire ETIA Ecotechnologies ("ETIA") was completed on 15 October.

See enclosed Operational update 3Q 2019 with further details.

Scanship will present its 3Q 2019 Operational update at hrs. 12.00 at MESH in Tordenskioldsgate 3, and a light lunch will be served. Please notify Scanship by e-mail to attend to: erik.magelssen@scanship.no,or cell + 47 928 88 728.

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

