Cramo Plc's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020

Cramo will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin, Half Year Financial Report and two Business Reviews in 2020 as follows:



11 February 2020: Financial Statements Bulletin for 2019

28 April 2020: Business Review for January-March 2020

29 July 2020: Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2020

30 October 2020: Business Review for January-September 2020

The Annual Report containing the full financial statements for 2019 will be published on company's website at www.cramogroup.com in week 10, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting 2020 will take place on Thursday, 26 March 2020 in Helsinki. Cramo's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



