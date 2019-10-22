Combining Leading Solutions Enables Secure, Easy Translation of Any eDiscovery Content and Information

SDL (LSE:SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, today announced that its highly-secure translation management system, SDL MultiTrans, is now fully compatible withRelativityOne, Relativity's cloud-based eDiscovery platform. By integrating RelativityOne with SDL Linguistic AI and machine translation (MT) technology, alongside specialized human translation processes, organizations can easily centralize and automatically translate huge volumes of eDiscovery documents and critical courtroom files all from one platform.

Managing and gaining insight from vast amounts of information, across a variety of formats, languages and data sources, are among organizations' biggest challenges. Keeping information secure, and scaling legal technology to account for growing amounts of discoverable data, adds to the problem. The integration between SDL MultiTrans and RelativityOne addresses these multilingual challenges in a comprehensive way, allowing companies to translate vast amounts of electronically stored information (ESI) quickly, securely, and effectively directly within RelativityOne.

"SDL already works with 19 of the top 20 global legal firms, and has a 27 year history in providing secure translation and digital services to the industry. This unmatched experience offers companies an opportunity to address the complexities and challenges associated with dealing with mountains of critical evidence," said Christophe Djaouani, SVP of Regulated Industries at SDL. "Our partnership with Relativity makes it easy for companies to handle anything related to large corporate legal matters, from translating and analyzing millions of documents to preparing critical contracts and court-presentable documents."

Benefits of SDL MultiTrans' integration with RelativityOne:

Comprehensive translation capability: State-of-the-art Neural Machine Translation (NMT) combined with expert human translation ensures more precision, as well as complete control and reduction of translation costs. With the ability to send documents in batch or individually documents can be translated either by MT or expert human translators.

State-of-the-art Neural Machine Translation (NMT) combined with expert human translation ensures more precision, as well as complete control and reduction of translation costs. With the ability to send documents in batch or individually documents can be translated either by MT or expert human translators. Automatic language Identification: Automatic detection of languages and data sets within content.

Automatic detection of languages and data sets within content. Linguistic steering services: Ensures that high volume automatic translations get critical terminology correct, and also enables the most relevant foreign language data to be discovered and presented for review in a timely manner.

Ensures that high volume automatic translations get critical terminology correct, and also enables the most relevant foreign language data to be discovered and presented for review in a timely manner. Native file translation: Native file formats supported in Relativity including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), emails, PDFs, and text. The formatting of an original file (table, headers, spacing, font, etc.) is retained in the translation, allowing teams to identify the location of key information in the original foreign language document.

Native file formats supported in Relativity including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), emails, PDFs, and text. The formatting of an original file (table, headers, spacing, font, etc.) is retained in the translation, allowing teams to identify the location of key information in the original foreign language document. Translation customization: Service availability to adapt translations to any legal case, content, or industry with custom enhancements-including terminology and glossaries-for even more accurate translations.

Service availability to adapt translations to any legal case, content, or industry with custom enhancements-including terminology and glossaries-for even more accurate translations. Robust, scalable secure: Translate large volumes of documents in a fraction of the time. SDL MultiTrans is secured using certified SSL technology, and on-premise solutions to ensure the data never leaves the corporate network, preventing information leaks.

SDL MultiTrans is a leading translation management system, securely streamlining and enhancing every aspect of an organization's translation and localization process, and allowing project managers and translators to complete projects faster, far more efficiently, and to the highest standards. SDL MultiTrans is integrated with SDL's superior MT engine, which has evolved from close collaboration between MT developers and MT-savvy linguists and translators across multiple industries. Translations are available across 122 language pairs, including the globe's most challenging: Russian, Chinese and Korean.

"SDL MultiTrans is coming to the App Hub during a time when organizations are looking to leverage more innovative and useful solutions in the cloud. Their ability to expedite translation processes provides more time for customers to focus on more meaningful work related to their cases," said Drew Deitch, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Relativity. "The integration within RelativityOne demonstrates SDL's continued dedication to evolving their solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers and we can't wait to see what they develop next."

RelativityOne is a secure and easy-to-run cloud eDiscovery platform that can be scaled or extended to meet the needs of any litigation or investigation. More than 90 applications from partners like SDL are found in the Relativity App Hub, which gives users the ability to pick and choose the solutions that best suit their unique workflows across different stages of the eDiscovery process-and solve data challenges outside eDiscovery. SDL supports the current RelativityOne release, and will continue to provide customers with the best possible service and support with all future releases.

Notes to editors:

The SDL name and Logo, and other SDL product and service names are trademarks of SDL plc and/or its subsidiaries, some of which may be registered.

About SDL

SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide.

Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our eDiscovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005170/en/

Contacts:

SDL

Maria Hudson Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

mhudson@sdl.com ddavies@sdl.com

+44 1628 410105