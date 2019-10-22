Desktop and mobile browser developer Opera has introduced its TRON wallet integration. The web browser's 350 million users will be able to send and receive TRX directly within Opera, and to access TRON DApps listed on the built-in DApps Store. TRON will become only the third crypto network to be incorporated into the Opera browser after Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Opera's decision to support the TRON network will increase global access to decentralized applications and provide smartphone users with access to an array of applications that exist outside of the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. In addition to being the largest cryptocurrency network, TRON is the leading DApp network, supporting a wide range of gaming, gambling, and trading applications.

TRON's decentralized blockchain features high throughput, low-cost transactions, and low barriers to entry have exposed millions of users to cryptocurrency for the first time. Opera's integration will further extend these benefits to a growing global audience, while further demonstrating the endless versatility of blockchain. Between TRON, BitTorrent and Opera, the companies will host featured DApps and access for millions of daily active users across 120 countries.

"Opera is one of the most important software companies in the world. They are bringing security, privacy, and dynamic cryptocurrency capabilities to hundreds of millions of users," says TRON founder and BitTorrent CEO, Justin Sun. "We are proud to connect the largest, active blockchain ecosystem to the best web browser ever built."

Opera has established itself as a leading privacy proponent and Web3 advocate, with its browser incorporating a free VPN, ad blocker, integrated messenger and private mode. Support for Ethereum, Bitcoin and TRON via wallet integration and the Opera DApps Store have further bolstered this goal. Opera is the first major browser to integrate a crypto wallet, enabling crypto payments to be securely made on websites directly within the mobile browser. Opera's Crypto Wallet supports non-fungible tokens (NFTs) including Crypto Kitties and the desktop version of the Opera browser (Developer edition) also supports crypto assets.

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch on May 2018, network independence on June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch of August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 350 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

