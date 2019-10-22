Xactly Corporation: Xactly Unveils Extensibility to Sales Performance Management (SPM) Platform along with Additional AI Enhancements

SPM Leader releases major AI developments to drive collaboration and optimize sales planning

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019, the leading innovator of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced a major enhancement to its SPM Platform: Xactly Forms. This new product creates interactive forms and logic to drive collaboration and data input across business processes. This announcement comes on the heels of AI capabilities that were rolled out in June to predict ramp, quota and seasonality. Together, these enhancements represent the company's commitment to extend the capabilities of its SPM platform while also empowering enterprises to optimize their sales organizations with the power of AI.



"Enterprises today need game-changing technology to accelerate growth. Over half of organizations are struggling with scattered and incomplete sales information inhibiting them from effectively undertaking core planning processes across the capacity, quotas, resources and territories," said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer, Ventana Research.

Xactly sources user-defined historical data to illuminate organizational patterns in sales, bookings and employee attrition, giving sales leaders precise insight into the ebb and flow of their sales activities and workforce. The product's new capabilities predict factors that affect seasonality, such as headcount, new hire ramp-up, and early-stage quota-setting to help align planning with broader business objectives. Customers can leverage these predictive capabilities, tailor them to their needs, and break down planning by territory and information type.

"With these enhancements, we are making it possible for sales leaders to understand key patterns so they can adjust headcount, quotas, and territories. It's a turnkey solution for optimal productivity, better sales behaviors, and more flexibility for managers to offer additional incentives on a discretionary basis," said Arnab Mishra, Chief Product Officer, Xactly. "We continue to be the only SPM company that is focused on building additional enhancements to empower our customers to grow intelligently and win against their competition."

Learn more about what Xactly Forms and AI enhancementscan do for your organisation.

For a deeper understanding of how Sales Performance Management is changing the industry, join Xactly at its upcoming user conference, Xactly Unleashed. This year's speakers include some of the industry's foremost experts on sales performance and customers who will discuss the role of sales planning in their organization. Xactly Unleashed will take place from October 21-22 at the Ham Yard Hotel in London. Learn and more register now.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights-- the industry's only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise's existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

©2019 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and "Inspire Performance" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

UK PR CONTACT

Daisy Onida

Harvard PR

Xactly@harvard.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 7861 2858

US PR CONTACT

Amanda Molaro

LaunchSquad

xactly@launchsquad.com

415-625-8555