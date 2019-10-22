Partnerize Named Best Technology at the 2019 International Performance Marketing Awards

Major product enhancements to the Partnerize Partner Automation Platform throughout 2019 contributed to the platform taking a technology leadership award for the second year

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019, the leading provider of AI-powered partner automation solutions to global brands, announced today it was named Best Technology at the 2019 International Performance Marketing Awards ceremony last night at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London. The annual awards recognize the very best in global performance marketing and celebrate innovation, creativity, and success within the industry.



Judges for the Best Technology award were focused on rewarding a standout performance marketing technology that enables clients and other stakeholders to be more efficient and profitable. The category was decided by a 60 percent/40 percent split in scoring between the judges and a public vote, showing that Partnerize also has the support of the partnerships community.

During the past year, Partnerize has delivered a long list of product enhancements, including:

Intelligent Partner Discovery, the industry's first AI-powered partner discovery engine

Additional improvements to an industry-leading commissioning suite

More robust reporting and insights to optimize performance

Advanced mobile SDKs for both Android and iOS for better tracking across customer journeys

Mobile influencer support for adding content on the go

An improved mobile UI for campaign management

Productized integrations with leading mobile measurement providers

"Receiving this recognition for the second year in a row is true validation for the work we are doing," said Mal Cowley, Partnerize Co-founder and CEO. "Our team is dedicated to delivering the best technology platform year after year, to empower enterprises to manage partnerships more effectively and profitably. This award inspires us to continue making product innovations and provide leading technology to our brands, partners, and prospects."

The Best Technology award comes on the heels of Partnerize being named Best Affiliate Marketing Innovation at the 2019 Pinnacle Awards, Best Affiliate Platform at the 2019 Digiday Technology Awards, and Best Performance Marketing Technology at the 2018 International Performance Marketing Awards.

For more information on last night's award winners, see https://performancemarketingawards.com/2019/winners/

