Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on October 18, 2019

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on October 18, 2019.

Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda:

Item 1. On approval of the Report on the implementation of the Action Plan for the sale of noncore assets of the Company for 9 months of 2019.

The resolution adopted: To approve the Report on the implementation of the Action Plan for the sale of noncore assets of RusHydro for 9 months of 2019 (Schedule 1 to the Minutes).

Item 2. On the consideration of matters of significance to the Company:

2.1. On progress in the implementation of RusHydro Group's Long-term Development Program in H1 2019.

The resolution adopted: To take into account the information on the progress in the implementation of RusHydro Group's Long-Term Development Program in H1 2019 (Schedule 2 to the Minutes).

2.2. On amendments to RusHydro Group's Long-Term Development Program.

The resolution adopted: To approve amendments to the list, target values, and methods of calculating and evaluating key performance indicators of RusHydro Group's Long-Term Development Program* in accordance with the adjustment by the Board of Directors of the Company of the list, target values, and methods of calculating and evaluating key performance indicators of members of the Management Board and the Long-term Motivation Program of the Company (Minutes of the Board of Directors of the Company No. 283 dated February 21, 2019, No. 295 dated September 23, 2019, No. 296 dated September 24, 2019) (Schedule 3 to the Minutes).

2.3. Confidential.

The resolution adopted: Confidential.

*The Long-term Development Program for the period 2018-2022, approved by Minutes of the Board of Directors of the Company No. 271 dated June 1, 2018, as amended by Minutes of the Board of Directors of the Company No. 279 dated October 26, 2018, and No. 294 dated August 29, 2019.

