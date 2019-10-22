Enesi Pharma to Participate at the World Vaccine Congress Europe from 29th-31st October 2019

OXFORD, England, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma ("Enesi"), the innovative pharmaceutical company developing unique injectable solid dose drug-device vaccine products, announces it is participating at the upcoming World Vaccine Congress Europe 2019 in Barcelona, Spain (29th-31stOctober 2019). Enesi is a Silver Sponsor of the event and will also showcase its innovative ImplaVax needle-free solid dose vaccine platform at Booth 32 in the Conference Exhibition.

In addition, from 9:00am CET on Thursday 31st October, Enesi's CEO David Hipkiss will Chair the track at the Congress focused on International Partnerships and Developing Countries for Vaccine Manufacturing. The sessions in this track will cover important timely topics, including:

World Bank collaboration and vaccine trials in emerging countries (strategy and plans)

The role of emerging markets in the global supply and demand for vaccines

Europe's financing innovation and growth in life sciences to address infectious diseases

financing innovation and growth in life sciences to address infectious diseases A panel discussing insights on new business partnership models for international collaboration among vaccine manufacturers and government International collaborative research and partnering opportunities for vaccine development

Vaccines in rural communities

The World Vaccine Congress is the largest and most established vaccine meeting of its kind across the globe. It brings together experts and decision-makers across commercial and scientific issues in manufacturing, clinical trials, strategy, regulation, veterinary vaccines, immune profiling, AMR, respiratory, influenza, therapeutic and emerging disease vaccines.

About Enesi Pharma

Enesi Pharma is an innovative pharmaceutical company developing new products with the potential to transform performance and delivery of vaccines and make a material impact on global healthcare.

The company's primary focus is the development of novel solid dose vaccines against a range of infectious and other select diseases, working in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations.

Enesi's ImplaVax formulation and device technologies offer significant potential benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and are supported by a strong subject preference over administration using a standard needle and syringe.

The Company has established multiple collaborations to evaluate opportunities for ImplaVax-enabled vaccines for a range of infectious diseases and allergies, including with BARDA DRIVe*, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Public Health England, Sementis and GeoVax.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders.

For more information visit www.enesipharma.com or follow Enesi on Twitter at www.twitter.com/enesi_pharma.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under this contract.