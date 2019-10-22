Aeris Communications: Aeris Chooses Google Cloud Platform for Fusion IoT Network

First step in long-term partnership, development of new technologies and integrated solutions, and collaboration in go-to-market activities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019, a technology leader in the Internet of Things, one of the first-ever intelligent global solutions for connecting IoT devices across 2G, 3G, LTE, LTE-M, and NB-IoT. The multi-year partnership between Aeris and GCP will focus on advancing cutting-edge IoT cellular connectivity, delivering significant steps forward in security, operational efficiency, and customer choice and flexibility. [Note to editors: See also, " Aeris Announces Fusion IoT Network ," announced today.]



The recently announced Fusion IoT Network turns the traditional IoT cellular connectivity model upside down - breaking application and connectivity silos, enabling an unparalleled level of feature innovation, and delivering game-changing advantages to enterprise customers. To deliver these benefits, the Fusion IoT Network leverages a multi-technology, cloud-native network infrastructure - a complete suite of cellular network elements purpose-built for IoT, including an HLR/HSS, PCRF, SMSC, AAA, PGW, and OSS/BSS subsystems. Based on over a decade of development and more than 50 patents, these network elements are hardened with real-world experience, processing more than 1 billion transactions per day with telco-grade reliability.

Aeris chose GCP as the cloud infrastructure and platform for the Fusion IoT Network based on critical advantages in managed Kubernetes, global IP network superiority, reliability, cost efficiency, and ML/AI innovation over other cloud providers. For example, GCP's Virtual Private Cloud IP network provides a distinct advantage to Aeris through its global performance and flexibility. Likewise, the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) has been instrumental in making Aeris' transition to Kubernetes easier, faster, and more cost-efficient.

The migration of the Fusion IoT Network to GCP is the first step in a multi-year collaboration in technology, enabling simpler, faster, and more reliable IoT deployments, and in joint go-to-market to bring these advantages to a large segment of joint IoT customers.

Drew Johnson, Vice President of Engineering, Aeris

"Cloud 2.0 is about taking advantage of the compute density and orchestrated flexibility of Kubernetes, and Google's GKE is the best available right now. Moving forward, we clearly see how the Aeris technology coupled with the Google IP network and AI capabilities will enable us to provide unprecedented performance, security, and network intelligence for the Fusion IoT Network."

Cassio Tiete, Vice President of Business Development, Aeris

"The Google and Aeris partnership creates the perfect bridge for enterprises to securely and with confidence embrace the transformation from IoT. This is the first step in a strategic partnership that enriches IoT solutions footprint of both companies from device connectivity through AI/ML."

About Aeris

Aeris is a pioneer and a leader in the market of the Internet of Things with a proven history of helping companies unlock value through connected technologies. We strive to fundamentally improve business performance by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, the Aeris Fusion IoT Network and the Aeris Mobility Platform span the IoT technology stack?from global connectivity to application services. Visit www.aeris.com to learn how we can inspire you to create new business models and to participate in the revolution of the Internet of Things.