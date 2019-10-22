Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $513.3 Million Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Technologies Market

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Power Source (3kW to 10kW, 11kW to 50kW and >50kW), by Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV and Commercial EV) and by Installation (Residential and Commercial) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
The increase in the price of petrol and diesel over the years across the globe has increased the demand for electric vehicles, and thus created opportunities for the latest charging systems. The energy-efficient sources reduce the overall cost per km driven. The increase in fuel price has boosted the growth of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market (WEVC). Several laws and regulation have been introduced across the world by the governments to monitor vehicular emission. Many other countries have adopted the European and US standards and test procedures or some mixture of them. Based on the recent version of European or U.S. regulations, some countries have adopted advanced regulations.
Report Highlights
• 165 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of Key Players in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market
• Bombardier Inc.
• Continental AG
• Fulton innovation
• Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
• Powermat Technologies Ltd.
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Texas Instruments, Inc.
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• WiTricity Corporation
Companies covered in the report include:
ABB
Apple
Audi
BMW
Chevrolet
Chevy
Continental AG
Convenient Power HK Limited
Cree Inc.
Daimler
Delphi Automotive
ELIX Wireless
Evatran Group
Ferrari
Forbes
Fulton Innovation
Furukawa Electric
Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision
HEVO power
Hitachi Metals Ltd.
Honda
Hyundai
Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
Joyson Electronics Group
Kyocera Corporation
Leviton
MAHLE
McLaren
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Momentum Dynamics Corporation
MonoCrystal
Nichicon Corporation
Nissan
Nission
Opel
Plugless Power
Porsche
Power Square
Powermat Technologies Ltd.
Preh GmbH
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
Regus Israel
Renault
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung
Siemens
Sumco Corp
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Tesla
Texas Instruments Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen
WiTricity Corporation
ZTE Corporation
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report
Alternative Energies Commission (CEA)
European Commission
German Government
Korean Government
Mexico Government
Middle East Government
The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)
The French Atomic Energy
U.S. Government
UK Government
