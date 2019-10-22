Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $513.3 Million Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Technologies Market

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Power Source (3kW to 10kW, 11kW to 50kW and >50kW), by Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV and Commercial EV) and by Installation (Residential and Commercial) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

The increase in the price of petrol and diesel over the years across the globe has increased the demand for electric vehicles, and thus created opportunities for the latest charging systems. The energy-efficient sources reduce the overall cost per km driven. The increase in fuel price has boosted the growth of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market (WEVC). Several laws and regulation have been introduced across the world by the governments to monitor vehicular emission. Many other countries have adopted the European and US standards and test procedures or some mixture of them. Based on the recent version of European or U.S. regulations, some countries have adopted advanced regulations.

• Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029

• Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market by Power Source Projections Analysis And Potential From 2019-2029

• Global 3 to 10kW Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Global 11kW to 50kW Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Global >50kW Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market by Installation Analysis And Outlook From 2019-2029

• Commercial WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Residential WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market by Vehicle Type Analysis And Forecast From 2019-2029

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional and Leading National Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029

• North America WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• US WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France WEVC Market Forecast 2019 - 2029

• Italy WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Africa WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America WEVC Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Key Questions Answered

• How is the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market dynamics?

• What are the market shares of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Market submarkets in 2019?

• How will each Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional and national markets and submarkets?

• How will the market shares of the regional and national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Apple

Audi

BMW

Chevrolet

Chevy

Continental AG

Convenient Power HK Limited

Cree Inc.

Daimler

Delphi Automotive

ELIX Wireless

Evatran Group

Ferrari

Forbes

Fulton Innovation

Furukawa Electric

Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision

HEVO power

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Honda

Hyundai

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Joyson Electronics Group

Kyocera Corporation

Leviton

MAHLE

McLaren

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Momentum Dynamics Corporation

MonoCrystal

Nichicon Corporation

Nissan

Nission

Opel

Plugless Power

Porsche

Power Square

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Preh GmbH

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Regus Israel

Renault

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung

Siemens

Sumco Corp

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Tesla

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen

WiTricity Corporation

ZTE Corporation



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Alternative Energies Commission (CEA)

European Commission

German Government

Korean Government

Mexico Government

Middle East Government

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)

The French Atomic Energy

U.S. Government

UK Government

