Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PK7M ISIN: SE0012673291 Ticker-Symbol: MN2 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
09:05 Uhr
9,252 Euro
+0,157
+1,73 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENTICE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENTICE AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MENTICE
MENTICE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MENTICE AB9,252+1,73 %