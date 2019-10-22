On 18 October 2019, RedHill announced a strategic investment and in-licensing deal with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, a European specialty GI pharma and diagnostics company (sales of €66m in 2018). RedHill will receive an exclusive licence for the US rights to a branded antibiotic, Aemcolo (rifamycin), which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of traveller's diarrhoea in November 2018. In return, RedHill will pay Cosmo the stock equivalent of $12m upfront, a royalty percentage on net sales in the high 20s and commercial milestone payments up to $100m. Cosmo has also agreed to make a $36.3m investment in RedHill at $7/ADS (a 13.5% premium to the prior close; 20% stake after investment). The deal expands RedHill's specialty GI drug portfolio in the US and strengthens its balance sheet ahead of the expected launch of TALICIA (PDUFA date: 2 November 2019). Our valuation is $556m or $15.4/ADS.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...