This report focuses on aspects of the author's Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of mobile services and devices.
This report provides:
- Analysis of data usage and the effects on ARPU, churn and Net Promoter Score
- An assessment of operators' share of retail channels, both online and in-store
- Analysis of what drives a consumer's purchase decision
- Insight into what consumers want from 5G
- An understanding of which demographics operators should initially target with 5G services
Survey Data Coverage
The survey groups were chosen to be demographically representative of the broader online consumer population. We set quotes on age, gender and employment status to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country. The total sample size was 8000.
Geographical Coverage
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Poland
- Spain
- Turkey
- UK
- USA
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Data and Services
- Retail Channels
- 5G
- Methodology and Panel Information
