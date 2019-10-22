Technavio has been monitoring the global probiotic cosmetic products market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 793.48 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005552/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global probiotic cosmetic products market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 128-page research report with TOC on "Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Analysis Report by Product (skincare and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and by Geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the growth in the wellness industry. In addition, the increasing demand for multifunctional and multipurpose beauty products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the probiotic cosmetic products market.

The wellness market is witnessing growth due to the rise in the adoption of a healthy and balanced lifestyle and increasing number of health-conscious people. This has a positive impact on the probiotic cosmetics products market due to the increasing demand for professional skincare and hair care products. This is encouraging vendors to launch probiotic cosmetic products that address various issues such as aging spots, wrinkles, acne, dark spots, uneven skin tone, dandruff, hair loss, and hair dryness. Skin experts and therapists are also recommending probiotic cosmetic products that are being distributed to professional salons and spas. Thus, the growth in the wellness industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Companies:

ESSE SKINCARE

ESSE SKINCARE offers products through product segments such as cleansers, toners, moisturizers, treatments, exfoliators, masks, and body. The company is offering probiotic cosmetic products that include sensitive toner, serum, hydro moisturizer, and others.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal offers solutions for the hairdressing sector through the segment professional products. The company provides probiotic cosmetic products such as slow age eye cream, slow age cream moisturizer, and others.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble offers products through segments such as baby, feminine, and family care. The company offers a wide range of probiotic baby care products such as baby wipes, diapers, and pants. They also provide paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies offers products through business units such as makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, and others. The skincare segment includes product such as BB crème, moisturizers, repair serums, cleansers, toner, facial masks, and others.

Unilever

Unilever offers probiotic products through business units such as personal care, home care, foods, and refreshment. The company offers a wide range of home care products under brand names Dirt is Good, Surf, Comfort, Domestos, Sunlight, Cif, Pureit, and Blueair.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Skincare

Others

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

MEA

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market by product (synthetic preservatives and natural preservatives), application (skin care and hair care) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005552/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com