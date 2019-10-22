Chat and mobile application bring new mediums and opportunities for IT professionals to engage with employees through the service desk

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced two new employee engagement tools coming to SolarWinds Service Desk. SolarWinds Service Desk Chat, available now, allows employees to directly engage with internal service providers to quickly get the resolutions or resources they need to stay productive. SolarWinds Service Desk has also released an upgraded mobile app experience for service desk agents to provide support on the go.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005105/en/

SolarWinds Service Desk Chat helps to increase employee productivity by giving them an easily accessible channel to communicate and collaborate with IT. (Photo: Business Wire)

Employees today are accustomed to the engaging and accessible service experiences they receive in many of the social, consumer, and personal platforms that they use outside of work. The expectation of a similar experience when communicating with internal IT teams has transcended the work environment. In fact, IDC1 predicts that "By 2020, 60% of CIOs will implement an IT business model and a digital-first culture that focuses on creating digital products and services that improve user and employee satisfaction." SolarWinds Service Desk enables IT departments and other employee-serving departments in delivering a rich and engaging service experience through a solution that can help them better serve and support employees, improving their overall productivity and satisfaction.

"Employees love real-time interactions as opposed to emailing into the black hole, so it's crucial for IT to provide streamlined ways to engage with their department," said Andrew Eardley-Day, ITSM system administrator at Betfred. "There are so many engagement and resolution opportunities we can provide through the SolarWinds service portal, giving employees multiple access points to reach us. Now more than ever, we can easily collect the information we need to provide a solution job done and happy employees."

SolarWinds Service Desk Chat provides employees with instant access to internal service providers supporting the systems and resources they need to stay productive directly from the employee service portal. Built directly into the service desk, Chat aligns with existing service management processes, ensuring all communication is logged into the service records. By facilitating better real-time communications between employees and internal service providers, both parties have the active attention of each other, allowing issues to be resolved more rapidly and efficiently.

The SolarWinds Service Desk mobile app enables internal service providers to continually support the needs of employees from anywhere, from any device. The intuitive mobile interface brings core service management functionality directly to service providers' mobile devices, allowing them to create new tickets and service requests, as well as resolve tasks and make approvals. Service providers from IT and other departments can evaluate, update, and escalate incidents with the mobile app, while also utilizing the full commenting capabilities between the requesters and other service providers. Launching later this year, the new mobile experience will give employees the ability to submit requests and tickets through the application, as well as track and communicate with service providers through the app.

"By helping remove the friction of asking for support through time-consuming channels like phone and email, employees are empowered to get the services they need and get back to work quickly. SolarWinds Service Desk enables multi-channel engagement methods for employees to connect with service providers in ways that are most convenient to them," said Steve Stover, vice president of product strategy ITSM at SolarWinds. "In the future, employee-serving departments will be able to offer chatbot-powered self-service, assisted by AI decision-support capabilities to help employees find the best solutions to their needs. Our goal is to provide internal service providers and employees choices and flexibility on the medium and form of interaction, allowing service desk groups to deliver the best service experience and keep employees productive."

