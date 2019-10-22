Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.61p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.51p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---