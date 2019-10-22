Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's interim report January-September 2019: Profitability improved

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, Q3 2019 INTERIM REPORT, 22 OCTOBER 2019 AT 2:00 PM EEST

Cargotec's interim report January-September 2019: Profitability improved

Sales increased

Operating profit continued to increase in Kalmar and Hiab

MacGregor's result still weak. TTS Group acquisition completed

July-September 2019 in brief: Comparable operating profit increased

Orders received decreased by 7 percent and totalled EUR 858 (921) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 2,251 (31 Dec 2018: 1,995) million at the end of the period.

Sales increased by 12 percent and totalled EUR 901 (805) million.

Service sales increased by 13 percent and totalled EUR 269 (239) million.

Service and software sales represented 35 (35) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 57.9 (54.5) million, representing 6.4 (6.8) percent of sales.

Comparable operating profit increased by 18 percent and amounted to EUR 68.3 (57.8) million, representing 7.6 (7.2) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 80.8 (17.0) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 29.7 (37.9) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.46 (0.58).

January-September 2019 in brief: Sales increased

Orders received totalled EUR 2,752 (2,766) million.

Sales increased by 11 percent and totalled EUR 2,669 (2,394) million.

Service sales increased by 8 percent and totalled EUR 777 (722) million.

Service and software sales represented 34 (34) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 162.0 (129.1) million, representing 6.1 (5.4) percent of sales.

Comparable operating profit increased by 10 percent and amounted to EUR 190.0 (172.5) million, representing 7.1 (7.2) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 153.1 (39.8) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 89.7 (73.9) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 1.39 (1.13).

Outlook for 2019

Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 8 February 2019 and expects its comparable operating profit for 2019 to improve from 2018 (EUR 242.1 million).

Cargotec's key figures

Cargotec applies the accounting standard IFRS 16, Leases, and the interpretation IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments, starting from 1 January 2019. More information on the standards is available in Note 2, Accounting principles and new accounting standards. Cargotec has also refined the definition of service business for Hiab and MacGregor from the beginning of 2019. The figures related to service business have been restated for the comparison period 2018 accordingly. Cargotec has published a stock exchange release on 4 April 2019 regarding the changes.

MEUR Q3/19 Q3/18 Change Q1-Q3/19 Q1-Q3/18 Change 2018 Orders received 858 921 -7% 2,752 2 766 0% 3,756 Service orders received 262 251 4% 803 766 5% 1,031 Order book, end of period 2,251 1,887 19% 2,251 1,887 19% 1,995 Sales 901 805 12% 2,669 2,394 11% 3,304 Service sales 269 239 13% 777 722 8% 980 Software sales* 44 39 11% 122 100 22% 147 Service and software sales,

% of Cargotec's sales 35% 35% 34% 34% 34% Operating profit 57.9 54.5 6% 162.0 129.1 26% 190.0 Operating profit, % 6.4% 6.8% 6.1% 5.4% 5.8% Comparable operating profit 68.3 57.8 18% 190.0 172.5 10% 242.1 Comparable operating profit, % 7.6 % 7.2% 7.1 % 7.2% 7.3% Income before taxes 50.0 47.0 7% 137.7 108.9 26% 161.1 Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes 80.8 17.0 > 100% 153.1 39.8 > 100% 125.8 Net income for the period 29.7 37.9 -22% 89.7 73.9 21% 108.0 Earnings per share, EUR 0.46 0.58 -21% 1.39 1.13 23% 1.66 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 927 639 45% 927 639 45% 625 Gearing, % 64.5% 45.3% 64.5% 45.3% 43.8% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA** 2.8 2.5 2.8 2.5 2.3 Return on capital employed

(ROCE), last 12 months, % 8.6% 7.9% 8.6% 7.9% 8.0% Personnel, end of period 12,742 11,652 9% 12,742 11,652 9% 11,987

*Software sales include the strategic business unit Navis and automation software



**Last 12 months' EBITDA

Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Operating profit continued to increase in Kalmar and Hiab

I am pleased with the good development that continued in Kalmar and Hiab in the third quarter. Kalmar's comparable operating profit increased by 24 percent and Hiab's by 41 percent. Our actions to solve Hiab's supply chain challenges which we started earlier this year proceeded as well.

MacGregor's market situation continued to be challenging, and its operating profit was negative. We will continue to streamline MacGregor operations during the last quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter, Hiab's orders received increased by four percent and MacGregor's by 10 percent compared to the comparison period. Kalmar's orders received declined by 19 percent. The customer interest towards port automation increased, but they consider their decisions carefully, targeting their investments mostly to phased renewals of existing ports.

Our service and software business progressed according to our plans. Service orders received increased by four percent, while service sales increased by 13 percent. Software sales grew by 11 percent. The sales of our services and software business was about 1.2 billion euros during the last 12 months, which is in line with our strategic target of 1.5 billion euros.

During the third quarter we completed the acquisition of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group ASA. The acquired businesses have been consolidated into MacGregor's financial figures as of 1 August 2019, and the process to integrate the companies is ongoing. The scale benefits of the acquisition create an opportunity to further improve MacGregor's productivity and global presence. The merger of the two leading companies in their field provides us with excellent opportunities to better serve our customers, strengthen our competitiveness and continue to develop our products and services.

Reporting segments' key figures

Orders received

MEUR Q3/19 Q3/18 Change Q1-Q3/19 Q1-Q3/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 396 486 -19% 1,329 1,469 -9% 1,919 Hiab 307 294 4% 988 902 9% 1,259 MacGregor 156 141 10% 437 396 10% 580 Internal orders 0 0 -1 -1 -1 Total 858 921 -7% 2,752 2,766 0% 3,756

Order book

MEUR 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 Change Kalmar 1,083 1,012 7% Hiab 458 453 1% MacGregor 712 530 34% Internal orders -1 -1 Total 2,251 1,995 13%

Sales

MEUR Q3/19 Q3/18 Change Q1-Q3/19 Q1-Q3/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 424 415 2% 1,252 1,174 7% 1,618 Hiab 307 260 18% 982 831 18% 1,149 MacGregor 170 130 31% 436 389 12% 538 Internal sales 0 0 0 -1 -2 Total 901 805 12% 2,669 2,394 11% 3,304

Operating profit

MEUR Q3/19 Q3/18 Change Q1-Q3/19 Q1-Q3/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 47.5 38.6 23% 113.3 91.0 24% 138.1 Hiab 30.3 23.9 27% 111.0 99.4 12% 133.8 MacGregor -9.8 0.2 < -100% -23.4 3.1 < -100% -4.2 Corporate administration and support functions -10.1 -8.2 -23% -38.9 -64.5 40% -77.7 Total 57.9 54.5 6% 162.0 129.1 26% 190.0

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q3/19 Q3/18 Change Q1-Q3/19 Q1-Q3/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 47.8 38.6 24% 117.8 92.5 27% 143.6 Hiab 34.1 24.2 41% 118.4 99.6 19% 134.5 MacGregor -5.8 1.0 < -100% -15.6 5.2 < -100% -1.6 Corporate administration and support functions -7.7 -6.0 -29% -30.5 -24.9 -22% -34.4 Total 68.3 57.8 18% 190.0 172.5 10% 242.1





Press conference for analysts and media

A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 3.00 p.m. EEST at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 2.30 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering at https://bit.ly/2lSD6zm.The registration opens 15 minutes prior to the event. The event conferencing system will call the participant on the phone number provided and place the participant into the event.

The telephone conference can also be accessed without advance registration with code 965922 by calling to one of the following numbers:

FI +358 (0)9 7479 0360

UK +44 (0)330 336 9104

US +1 323-794-2095

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. Conference call will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.

Note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 13,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment