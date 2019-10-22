REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: REVIV3 Procare Company Launches National Brand Marketing Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) a manufacturer of premium hair care products designed for optimum hair health announced the launch of its first major national branding campaign. The Campaign's primary focus is to educate consumers on the benefits of Reviv3's three-part hair care system which is formulated to restore hair's natural growth cycle resulting in healthier hair growth while significantly reducing hair loss.

"We continue to receive tremendous support from word-of-mouth referrals after clients have had the opportunity to experience the benefits of our 3-step hair care system." Said Donald Starace, President of Reviv3 Procare. "This campaign aims to highlight our product quality and performance as well as inspire anyone interested in better hair quality to experience our products first hand."

The campaign will be supported by public relations events to include education and live product demonstrations in high profile salons for selected key markets. Reviv3 is actively working to expand its domestic and international distribution channels through distribution agreements and strategic partnerships. As previously announced, since August, 2019, the company has a total of 35 states under manufacturer's rep agreements.

About Reviv3

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of professional quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

