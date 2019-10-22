The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% between 2019-2023

The report, global polycystic kidney disease drugs market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Polycystic kidney disease drugs Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Johnson Johnson Services Inc. Merck Co., Inc. Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Sanofi.



Polycystic kidney disease drugs Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs Market 2019-2023: Type Landscape

ADPKD Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ARPKD Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Special regulatory designations will drive the polycystic kidney disease drugs market

Polycystic kidney disease is a devastating and rare autosomal kidney disorder, and if left untreated, it may be life-threatening. As the market has only one approved drug for curative treatment of the disease, under-development drugs are receiving special regulatory designations such as fast track designation and orphan drug designation. For instance, venglustat, a therapeutic candidate under development for the treatment of ADPKD received orphan drug designation from the US FDA. Such special regulatory designations make the drug approval and launch procedures easy, which will drive the polycystic kidney disease drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Favorable reimbursement policies An emerging trend in the polycystic kidney disease drugs market

The high cost of off-label therapies remains a challenge for patients and the healthcare system. To overcome this challenge, several government and non-government organizations are focusing on providing financial assistance and clinical assistance for the treatment of various kidney diseases, including chronic conditions such as polycystic kidney disease. These policies help patients adhere to the treatment regimen, even if it goes into a long-term tenure. Such favorable reimbursement policies will fuel the growth of the polycystic kidney disease drugs market.

Browse Related Healthcare Reports:

Global Kidney Stones Management Devices Market: The global kidney stones management devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023. The kidney stones management devices market size will increase by USD 240.49 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Global Kidney Stones Management Devices Market: The global kidney stones management devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023. The kidney stones management devices market size will increase by USD 240.49 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Global Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market:The global kidney transplantation therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023. The anesthesia gas blenders market size will increase by USD 1.02 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

