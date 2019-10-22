Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that former Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of East Asia manager, Ms. Mei Li has joined the Company's management team at its Montreal Head Office where she will occupy the position of Banking Business Development Manager.

Ms. Li spent almost 20 years working in China's commercial banking industry where she occupied various management positions at some of the country's largest banks, including ICBC, Ping An Bank, China Everbright Bank, Industrial Bank Co. and Bank of East Asia. She spent most of her professional career in China's regulatory, financial and economic hubs, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, giving her extensive knowledge of the country's banking regulations, the regional characteristics of the sector and the opportunities they offer.

In her new role with Peak, Ms. Li will help the Company identify and assess opportunities in the Chinese banking sector, as well as help management formulate ways to work with Canadian banks for the benefit of Canadian companies operating in China.

Ms. Li is a graduate of the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics and International Trade.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

