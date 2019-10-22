PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces its operating results for 9 months of 2019 22-Oct-2019 / 13:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro Group announces its operating results for 9 months of 2019 October 22, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MICEX-RTS, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces operating results for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2019, of the parent company and subsidiaries of RusHydro Group reflected in consolidated financial statements. Key highlights: - Operating results in 3Q 2019 reflected production increase on the back of rainfall flooding and increased water inflow to the following reservoirs: Volga-Kama cascade - 142% of the normal level, Sayano-Shushenskoye - 116% of the normal level, Zeyskoye - 113% of the normal level, Bureyskoye - 149% of the normal level and Kolymskoye - 161% of the normal level. - In 3Q'19, total production by hydropower and pumped storage plants amounted to 27,168 GWh (+4.6%), total output by thermal power plants - 6,036 GWh (-2.6%) and production of alternative renewable energy facilities - 91 GWh (+4.5%); - In 9M'19, total production by hydropower and pumped storage plants amounted to 68,824 GWh (-10.1%), total output by thermal power plants - 22,755 GWh (+0.1%) and production of alternative renewable energy facilities - 308 GWh (-4.5%); - Total electricity generation by the Boguchanskaya hydropower plant in 9M'19 amounted to 11,785 GWh (+14.6%)*; - Total production of RAO ES East Subgroup's power plants in 9M'19 amounted to 24,615 GWh (+0.3%), heat output by thermal power plants - 18,967 thousand GCal (-3.1%); - Sales by RusHydro Group's electricity retail companies in 9M'19 amounted to 14,051 GWh (-4.5%); - As of third decade of October, water storage at reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade is 23% above the average level; at the reservoirs of the Far East - slightly above the normal level; at the reservoirs of Siberia and in the South of Russia - at the normal level. Electricity generation by the plants of RusHydro Group, GWh 3Q'19 3Q'18 chg, % 9M'19 9M'18 Chg, % Center of Russia 10,171 9,843 3.3% 29,528 35,828 -17.6% S. of Russia and 2,489 2,494 -0.2% 5,804 6,102 -4.9% N.Caucasus Siberia 9,813 9,406 4.3% 20,478 22,239 -7.9% Total for the price 22,473 21,743 3.4% 55,810 64,169 -13.0% zones Far East (HPP, 4,270 3,688 15.8% 11,073 10,517 5.3% geothermal) RAO ES East Subgroup 6,420 6,641 -3,3% 24,615 24,550 0,3% Armenia 133 174 -23.1% 390 368 6.0% TOTAL 33,295 32,246 3.3% 91,888 99,604 -7.7% incl. by HPPs, PSPPs** 27,168 25,961 4.6% 68,824 76,567 -10.1% incl. by TPPs 6,036 6,197 -2.6% 22,755 22,722 6.2% Incl. by alt. 91 87 4.5% 308 314 -2.0% renewables (geothermal, solar, wind) Boguchanskaya HPP1 4,426 4,122 7.4% 11,785 10,286 14.6% The underlying factors of the production change in the nine months of 2019 were: ? water inflows to the reservoirs of HPPs on the Volga-Kama cascade, South of Russia and Siberia close to the normal level; ? water inflows to the reservoirs in the Far East above the long-run average; ? growth of electricity generation by thermal power plants in the Far East on the back of electricity consumption growth by 2.2%; ? growth of electricity sales to UES of Siberia from UES of the East by 11.5% (to 389 GWh) as compared to the same period last year; ? decrease of electricity sales to China by 3.1% (to 2,376.4 GWh). Center of Russia In the beginning of 2019, hydropower plants of the Volga-Kama cascade were operating under the winter period regime of pre-flooding reservoir drawdown. The water reserves of the cascade's reservoirs are higher by 17% and by 28% as compared to the normal level and last year, respectively. In the first quarter of 2018, inflow to most of the reservoirs on Volga and Kama was close to the normal level. Total water inflow to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade reached 24.9 km3 (normal level - 21.3 km3). In the second quarter, water inflows to the reservoirs of the HPPs of the Volga-Kama cascade were predominantly below the normal level: inflows to Uglichskoye, Rybinskoye, Gorkovskoye and Nizhnekamskoye reservoirs were 20-40% below, inflows to Ivankovskoye, Cheboksarskoye and Saratovskoye reservoirs were 60% below, while inflows to Volgogradskoye reservoir were 80% below the normal level. At the same time inflows to Sheksnskoye, Kuybishevskoye, Kamskoye and Votkinskoye reservoirs were at the normal level. In the third quarter, water inflows to the majority of reservoirs on the Volga-Kama cascade were at the normal level. Inflows to Kuybishevskoye and Kamskoye reservoirs were 1.4 and 2.3 times the normal level, respectively on the back of rainfall flood. By the end of third quarter water storage at the reservoirs of the cascade were 18% above the normal level. Total water inflow to the reservoirs on Volga and Kama in 3Q was 51.3 km3, 39% above the normal level. Total electricity production by the hydropower plants of the Volga-Kama cascade and Zagorsksaya pumped storage in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 3.3% to 10,171 GWh, in the nine months of the year production amounted to 29,258 GWh as compared to corresponding period of 2018. South of Russia and North Caucasus Water inflow to the reservoir of Chirkeyskaya HPP in 1Q 2019 was 20% above the normal level. Average daily water inflow to the reservoir of Chirkeyskaya HPP in the months of January and February 2019 was 75.7 m3. The HPP is operating under water economy regime to preserve high water level in the reservoir as water reserves in the snow deposits of the Sulak River are below the normal level. In the second quarter of 2019, water inflow to Chirkeyskaya HPP was close to the normal level. By the beginning of the third quarter water storage at the reservoirs of the HPPS of the Sulak cascade were 5% above the normal level and 4% above the level observed during the same period last year. In the third quarter water inflow to the reservoir of Chirkeyskaya HPP was 35% below the normal level. By the end of third quarter water storage at the reservoir was at the normal level. In 3Q 2019, total electricity production by the hydropower plants in the South of Russia and North Caucasus decreased by 0.2% to 2,489 GWh as compared to the corresponding period last year, in nine months of the year - amounted to 5,804 GWh. Siberia Water inflow to the reservoirs on the rivers of Siberia in the first quarter of 2019 was higher than normal level by 15%. In the second quarter of 2019 water inflows to Novosibirskoye and Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoirs was 20% below the normal level. By the end of the spring flooding season the reservoir was filled to the normal reservoir water surface of 113.5 m allowing enough water storage for the low water season as well as for upcoming heating season. Water inflow to the Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir in the second quarter was 30% below the normal level as low air temperatures delayed the start of spring flooding. By the end of June inflows increased significantly following extra rainfall and snowmelt in the mountains allowing filling the reservoir up to the normal level. In the third quarter of 2019, water inflow to Novosibirskoye reservoir was 20% above the normal level, to Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir - 15% above the normal level. At Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir following extended cold front, flooding season shifted to the summer before transitioning to rainfall flood allowing filling of the reservoir under normal conditions. Starting from August 16 additional water was discharged through spillways. In the third quarter, the HPP operated under maximum capacity for the first time in its history. This became possible thanks to effective coordination with the System Operator. Overall electricity production by the hydropower plants in Siberia increased by 4.3% in 3Q 2019 to 9,813 GWh, in the nine months of the year production amounted to 20,478 GWh. Boguchanskaya HPP produced 4,426 GWh in 3Q 2019 and 11,785 GWh in nine months of the year - an increase of 7.4% and 14.6% over the corresponding period last year respectively. Far East The spring flooding season in the Far East is expected at the end of April - beginning of May. In the first quarter of 2019, water inflow to Kolymskoye and Zeyskoye reservoirs was 25-40% above the normal level. Water inflow to the cross section of Bureyskaya HPP decreased following a landslide that occurred in December of 2018. The situation has been restored in February 2019 following formation of an outlet. Since then 1.16 km3 of water has entered the segment of the reservoir adjacent to the dam. In the first quarter of 2019, the facility was operating under normal conditions, in the pre-flooding reservoir drawdown regime. In 2Q 2019, water inflow to Kolymskoye reservoir was 35% above the normal level while inflow to the Zeyskoye reservoir is below the normal level. Inflow to the Bureyskoye reservoir was 60% above the normal level. Up to 50% of the inflow was accumulated in the reservoir.

