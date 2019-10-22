DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces its operating results for 9 months of 2019

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces its operating results for 9 months of 2019 22-Oct-2019 / 13:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro Group announces its operating results for 9 months of 2019 October 22, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MICEX-RTS, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces operating results for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2019, of the parent company and subsidiaries of RusHydro Group reflected in consolidated financial statements. Key highlights: - Operating results in 3Q 2019 reflected production increase on the back of rainfall flooding and increased water inflow to the following reservoirs: Volga-Kama cascade - 142% of the normal level, Sayano-Shushenskoye - 116% of the normal level, Zeyskoye - 113% of the normal level, Bureyskoye - 149% of the normal level and Kolymskoye - 161% of the normal level. - In 3Q'19, total production by hydropower and pumped storage plants amounted to 27,168 GWh (+4.6%), total output by thermal power plants - 6,036 GWh (-2.6%) and production of alternative renewable energy facilities - 91 GWh (+4.5%); - In 9M'19, total production by hydropower and pumped storage plants amounted to 68,824 GWh (-10.1%), total output by thermal power plants - 22,755 GWh (+0.1%) and production of alternative renewable energy facilities - 308 GWh (-4.5%); - Total electricity generation by the Boguchanskaya hydropower plant in 9M'19 amounted to 11,785 GWh (+14.6%)*; - Total production of RAO ES East Subgroup's power plants in 9M'19 amounted to 24,615 GWh (+0.3%), heat output by thermal power plants - 18,967 thousand GCal (-3.1%); - Sales by RusHydro Group's electricity retail companies in 9M'19 amounted to 14,051 GWh (-4.5%); - As of third decade of October, water storage at reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade is 23% above the average level; at the reservoirs of the Far East - slightly above the normal level; at the reservoirs of Siberia and in the South of Russia - at the normal level. Electricity generation by the plants of RusHydro Group, GWh 3Q'19 3Q'18 chg, % 9M'19 9M'18 Chg, % Center of Russia 10,171 9,843 3.3% 29,528 35,828 -17.6% S. of Russia and 2,489 2,494 -0.2% 5,804 6,102 -4.9% N.Caucasus Siberia 9,813 9,406 4.3% 20,478 22,239 -7.9% Total for the price 22,473 21,743 3.4% 55,810 64,169 -13.0% zones Far East (HPP, 4,270 3,688 15.8% 11,073 10,517 5.3% geothermal) RAO ES East Subgroup 6,420 6,641 -3,3% 24,615 24,550 0,3% Armenia 133 174 -23.1% 390 368 6.0% TOTAL 33,295 32,246 3.3% 91,888 99,604 -7.7% incl. by HPPs, PSPPs** 27,168 25,961 4.6% 68,824 76,567 -10.1% incl. by TPPs 6,036 6,197 -2.6% 22,755 22,722 6.2% Incl. by alt. 91 87 4.5% 308 314 -2.0% renewables (geothermal, solar, wind) Boguchanskaya HPP1 4,426 4,122 7.4% 11,785 10,286 14.6% The underlying factors of the production change in the nine months of 2019 were: ? water inflows to the reservoirs of HPPs on the Volga-Kama cascade, South of Russia and Siberia close to the normal level; ? water inflows to the reservoirs in the Far East above the long-run average; ? growth of electricity generation by thermal power plants in the Far East on the back of electricity consumption growth by 2.2%; ? growth of electricity sales to UES of Siberia from UES of the East by 11.5% (to 389 GWh) as compared to the same period last year; ? decrease of electricity sales to China by 3.1% (to 2,376.4 GWh). Center of Russia In the beginning of 2019, hydropower plants of the Volga-Kama cascade were operating under the winter period regime of pre-flooding reservoir drawdown. The water reserves of the cascade's reservoirs are higher by 17% and by 28% as compared to the normal level and last year, respectively. In the first quarter of 2018, inflow to most of the reservoirs on Volga and Kama was close to the normal level. Total water inflow to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade reached 24.9 km3 (normal level - 21.3 km3). In the second quarter, water inflows to the reservoirs of the HPPs of the Volga-Kama cascade were predominantly below the normal level: inflows to Uglichskoye, Rybinskoye, Gorkovskoye and Nizhnekamskoye reservoirs were 20-40% below, inflows to Ivankovskoye, Cheboksarskoye and Saratovskoye reservoirs were 60% below, while inflows to Volgogradskoye reservoir were 80% below the normal level. At the same time inflows to Sheksnskoye, Kuybishevskoye, Kamskoye and Votkinskoye reservoirs were at the normal level. In the third quarter, water inflows to the majority of reservoirs on the Volga-Kama cascade were at the normal level. Inflows to Kuybishevskoye and Kamskoye reservoirs were 1.4 and 2.3 times the normal level, respectively on the back of rainfall flood. By the end of third quarter water storage at the reservoirs of the cascade were 18% above the normal level. Total water inflow to the reservoirs on Volga and Kama in 3Q was 51.3 km3, 39% above the normal level. Total electricity production by the hydropower plants of the Volga-Kama cascade and Zagorsksaya pumped storage in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 3.3% to 10,171 GWh, in the nine months of the year production amounted to 29,258 GWh as compared to corresponding period of 2018. South of Russia and North Caucasus Water inflow to the reservoir of Chirkeyskaya HPP in 1Q 2019 was 20% above the normal level. Average daily water inflow to the reservoir of Chirkeyskaya HPP in the months of January and February 2019 was 75.7 m3. The HPP is operating under water economy regime to preserve high water level in the reservoir as water reserves in the snow deposits of the Sulak River are below the normal level. In the second quarter of 2019, water inflow to Chirkeyskaya HPP was close to the normal level. By the beginning of the third quarter water storage at the reservoirs of the HPPS of the Sulak cascade were 5% above the normal level and 4% above the level observed during the same period last year. In the third quarter water inflow to the reservoir of Chirkeyskaya HPP was 35% below the normal level. By the end of third quarter water storage at the reservoir was at the normal level. In 3Q 2019, total electricity production by the hydropower plants in the South of Russia and North Caucasus decreased by 0.2% to 2,489 GWh as compared to the corresponding period last year, in nine months of the year - amounted to 5,804 GWh. Siberia Water inflow to the reservoirs on the rivers of Siberia in the first quarter of 2019 was higher than normal level by 15%. In the second quarter of 2019 water inflows to Novosibirskoye and Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoirs was 20% below the normal level. By the end of the spring flooding season the reservoir was filled to the normal reservoir water surface of 113.5 m allowing enough water storage for the low water season as well as for upcoming heating season. Water inflow to the Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir in the second quarter was 30% below the normal level as low air temperatures delayed the start of spring flooding. By the end of June inflows increased significantly following extra rainfall and snowmelt in the mountains allowing filling the reservoir up to the normal level. In the third quarter of 2019, water inflow to Novosibirskoye reservoir was 20% above the normal level, to Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir - 15% above the normal level. At Sayano-Shushenskoye reservoir following extended cold front, flooding season shifted to the summer before transitioning to rainfall flood allowing filling of the reservoir under normal conditions. Starting from August 16 additional water was discharged through spillways. In the third quarter, the HPP operated under maximum capacity for the first time in its history. This became possible thanks to effective coordination with the System Operator. Overall electricity production by the hydropower plants in Siberia increased by 4.3% in 3Q 2019 to 9,813 GWh, in the nine months of the year production amounted to 20,478 GWh. Boguchanskaya HPP produced 4,426 GWh in 3Q 2019 and 11,785 GWh in nine months of the year - an increase of 7.4% and 14.6% over the corresponding period last year respectively. Far East The spring flooding season in the Far East is expected at the end of April - beginning of May. In the first quarter of 2019, water inflow to Kolymskoye and Zeyskoye reservoirs was 25-40% above the normal level. Water inflow to the cross section of Bureyskaya HPP decreased following a landslide that occurred in December of 2018. The situation has been restored in February 2019 following formation of an outlet. Since then 1.16 km3 of water has entered the segment of the reservoir adjacent to the dam. In the first quarter of 2019, the facility was operating under normal conditions, in the pre-flooding reservoir drawdown regime. In 2Q 2019, water inflow to Kolymskoye reservoir was 35% above the normal level while inflow to the Zeyskoye reservoir is below the normal level. Inflow to the Bureyskoye reservoir was 60% above the normal level. Up to 50% of the inflow was accumulated in the reservoir.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2019 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

In 3Q 2019, water inflow to Kolymskoye and Zeyskoye reservoir was 90% and 20% above the normal level, respectively. In July the water level on Kolyma River was well above the normal level and the reservoir was quickly filled to the normal water surface level. Flood on the Kolyma River began in August. While short, it was very powerful as the peak inflow on August 6 was measured at 11,414 m3/sec. Such inflow occurs once in every 1,000 years. Optimal reservoir regime control, allowed to decrease the flood's peak by 40% reducing its effect on the lower Kolyma. In the Amur region, following substantial rainfall, emergency situation was introduced. On Zeyskaya HPP, the extra water inflows from the flooding were accumulated in the reservoir. On July 23, at the peak of the flooding average daily inflow was measured at 11,510 m3/sec with only 732 m3/sec discharged from the spillway at the HPP. Effective operation of Zeyskaya HPP prevented significant flooding in the region. Total electricity generated by hydro and geothermal power plants in the Far East (not included in the RAO ES East subgroup) increased by 15.8% in the third quarter of 2019 and by 5.3% in the nine months of 2019 to 4,270 GWh and 11,073 GWh respectively against the same periods last year. Total electricity generated by RAO ES East subgroup in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 6,420 GWh, a decrease of 3.3% as compared to the same period last year. JSC Far Eastern Generating Company's (DGK) share of electricity generated was 74% or 4,770 GWh, a decrease of 4.8% against the same period last year. Increase of production by HPPs located in UES of East, increase in electricity consumption by 4.7% to 9,880 GWh as well as decrease in electricity sales to UES of Siberia by 22.4% to 105 GWh were the main drivers behind the decline. In nine months of the year, total electricity generation by RAO ES East subgroup increased by 0.3% to 24,615 GWh against the corresponding period of 2018. Increase is primarily driven by growth of electricity consumption in the Far East Federal District by 2.2% to 34,507 GWh, increase of electricity sales to UES of Siberia by 11.5% to 389 GWh as well as decrease of electricity sales to China by 3.1% to 2,376 GWh against the same period last year. Heat output by thermal plants of RAO ES East Subgroup in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 13.2% to 2,168 GCal as compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase came on the back of lower air temperatures aided by losses in heat networks that suffered from rainfall flood in Primorsky and Khabarovsk Krai. In nine months of 2019 heat output decreased by 3.1% against 9M 2018 to 18,957 GCal. Heat output by thermal plants of RAO ES of the East Subgroup, '000 GCal 3Q'19 3Q'18 chg, % 9M'19 9M'18 chg,% JSC DGK 1,542 1,373 12.3% 12,66 13,78 -8.1% 5 6 JSC RAO 71 - - 565 - - ES East PJSC 178 162 9.4% 1,555 1,539 1.1% Yakutske nergo JSC 3 3 -1.3% 49 55 -11.6% Sakhaene rgo JSC 51 59 -14.2% 707 770 -8.2% Teploene rgoservi ce PJSC 122 119 1.8% 1,309 1,298 0.9% Kamchats kenergo JSC KSEN 4 4 4.8% 52 51 3.4% PJSC 98 98 -0.2% 815 814 0.1% Magadane nergo JSC 47 41 14.1% 287 281 2.3% Chukoten ergo PJSC 52 56 -7.3% 963 981 -1.8% Sakhalin energo Total 2,168 1,916 13.1% 18,96 19,57 -3.1% 7 4 Armenia Electricity generation by the Sevan-Hrazdan cascade of hydropower plants in Armenia in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 23.1% to 133 GWh, in nine months of the year - increased by 6.0% to 390 GWh as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The power generation by the plants of the cascade is dependent on water inflows of the Hrazdan river and water discharge from Sevan Lake. Electricity retail Total electricity output by RusHydro Group's energy retail companies in 3Q 2019 was in line with 3Q 2018 at 10,069 GWh, in 9M 2019 electricity output amounted to 34,826 GWh, a decrease of 3.9% as compared to the corresponding period last year. The decrease came mainly on the back of climate factor as well as termination of supply agreements with customers. Total electricity output by RusHydro's retail companies, operating in Chuvashia, Ryazan and Krasnoyarsk regions in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 1.6% to 4,127 GWh as compared to 3Q'18. In the nine months of the year, total output decreased by 4.5% as compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to 14,051 GWh. Increase in output at ESC RusHydro is driven by new supply agreements as well as increase in electricity consumption by JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk and Yandex DC Vladimir LLC. Electricity output by PJSC DEK (energy retail company operating in the Primorskiy Krai, Khabarovskiy Krai, Amur region and Jewish Autonomous region, the main supplier of electricity to the population in the second non-price zone of the wholesale energy market) in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 4,137 GWh, an increase of 3.4% as compared to 3Q'18. Favorable performance is primarily driven by increase in consumption by industrial consumers and households. In nine months of 2019 electricity output increased by 0.2% to 15,020 GWh as compared to the same period last year as a result of increase in consumption by industrial consumers. Total electricity output by RusHydro's companies located in the isolated energy systems in the Far East Federal District amounted to 1,805 GWh in 3Q 2019, a decrease of 3.7% as compared to the same period last year. In nine months of 2019 total electricity output decreased by 12.1% to 5,755 GWh as compared to the same period last year. Electricity output by RusHydro Group's retail companies, GWh 3Q'19 3Q'18 chg, % 9M'19 9M'18 chg, % PJSC 2,378 2,450 -3.0% 8,520 9,126 -6.6% Krasnoyarskenergosbyt JSC Chuvash retail 732 723 1.4% 2,400 2,432 -1.3% company PJSC Ryazan retail 574 605 -5.1% 1,828 1,934 -5.5% company JSC ESC RusHydro 443 413 7.4% 1,303 1,214 7.4% Total 4,127 4,192 -1.6% 14,051 14,706 -4.5% PJSC DEK (for 4,137 4,002 3,4% 15,020 14,995 0,2% reference) Isolated energy 1,805 1,875 -3,7% 5,755 6,551 -12,1% systems (for reference) Total by Group 10,069 10,069 0.0% 34,826 36,252 -3,9% Water inflows forecast According to the forecast of the Hydrometeorology Center of Russia, the following dynamics of water inflows to the major reservoirs are expected in the 4th quarter of 2019: ? Total water inflows to the majority of reservoirs on Volga and Kama and on the rivers of Siberia are expected to be close to the long-run average; ? Inflows to reservoir of the rivers of North Caucasus are expected to be 20-50% below the long-run average; ? Inflows to Zeyskoe and Kolymskoye reservoirs in the Far East are expected to be at the long-run average, to Bureyskoye reservoir - 55-60% above the normal level. * The Boguchanskaya hydropower plant is part of the Boguchanskiy Energy and Metals Complex (BEMO), a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between RusHydro and UC RUSAL, and is not part of RusHydro Group. According to RusHydro's shareholding in the JV (50%), the results of the plant are reported in the official financial statements in "Share of results of associates and jointly controlled entities". Operations of the HPP have been put into the press-release for general reference. ** Includes generation by HPPs of PJSC RusHydro, Kolymskaya HPP and Viluyskie HPPs, part of RAO ES of East Subgroup. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.7 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2019 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)