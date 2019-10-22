Key facts

TMF Group, a leading fund administrator, expands its FIS relationship by selecting the FIS Investran private equity solution to serve its clients following a major acquisition

When TMF Group recently acquired a major fund servicing organization as part of its growth strategy, the fund administrator, one of the largest in Europe, chose a powerful asset management system to serve its extended base of business clients.

TMF Group selected the Investran private equity solution from FIS (NYSE: FIS). Under a significant contract expansion with FIS, TMF Group will use this award-winning FIS software suite to automate and streamline its front, middle and back office processes and further enhance operational efficiency, reporting and performance.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, TMF Group provides a broad range of business services including fund administration, human resources, accounting, tax support and payroll for international business expansion. The firm operates in a highly competitive market and needed to ensure a smooth conversion to its new technology platform.

"As we looked for a technology partner to support our growth strategy, we wanted to work with a technology innovator that had a successful track record in our market," said Melanie Peploe, Chief Operating Officer, Fund Services at TMF Group. "FIS with its Investran solution was the clear winner. With our history of working together, we know that FIS backs its world-class fund accounting tools with deep knowledge of our markets."

"We are excited to support TMF Group and are confident that our technology solution will provide significant benefits to the firm and its growing number of customers and employees," said Martin Boyd, president of Capital Markets Solutions at FIS.

