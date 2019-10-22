Real-Time, Machine Learning Workbench, Process Automation and Open Application Framework Accelerate Outcomes

Celonis, the market leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software, today announced at its first Superfluid World Tour Event in Atlanta, the general availability of all the capabilities previewed at Celosphere 2019, its global customer and partner event. These features empower companies to operationalize and achieve process excellence with more advanced discovery, analysis, and monitoring capabilities.

"These sophisticated new capabilities show that our customers are using Celonis as an intelligent platform for process excellence," said Alexander Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis. "We co-innovate with customers to develop features that are important to achieving business outcomes. These developments help companies to monitor and enhance processes over the long term to take actions that improve their business and the experience for their customers."

First Real-Time Process Mining Offering Shows Process Flow as It Happens For Immediate Action

With real-time data replication, the technology acts as both a monitor and analyzer of friction points between purchasing and customer service teams and empowers operational users to react to deviations and opportunities as they occur, thereby improving order fulfillment reliability. This new capability enables data replication from SAP source systems for real-time transparency and suggests next-best-actions as processes flow across sales and delivery teams. The Celonis Action Engine, fed by real-time data, sends the correct signals to Customer Service, Purchasing or Accounting, helping them to resolve issues, improve customer satisfaction, and drive business outcomes like on-time delivery.

Machine Learning Workbench Uncovers Insights Automatically

Customers can now accelerate operations with more powerful techniques tailored to their business goals. Machine Learning Workbench makes it easy to benefit from the power of machine learning with no coding skills required. Celonis customers can leverage over 100,000 freely available packages in the Python community to improve operations by combining process models and machine learning. The Machine Learning Workbench was built specifically with Jupyter notebooks and directly integrates Python predictive models into the Celonis platform.

Process Automation Removes Operational Friction from Systems to Actions

This new Process Automation capability is natively integrated into the Celonis Action Engine to maximize action flow across systems. With Process Automation business users are able to complete common tasks with a single click from one system and coordinate using other automation techniques. Business analysts can easily set up Process Automation without coding using the drag-and-drop interface to arrange process steps and connect process flows with templates for core systems (SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Jira, etc.).

Open Application Framework Creates Action with Intelligence

To support unique business challenges and complex or homegrown systems, Celonis has created the Open Application Framework, which enables organizations to develop personalized, use-case-specific applications. The framework includes best practice templates as well as a development environment for customization to build apps, which combine transactional and analytics capabilities, so a user can take action instantly.

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software. Built on the process mining technology it pioneered, its Intelligent Business Cloud helps organizations to rapidly remove operational friction to become a superfluid enterprise. Companies around the world including Siemens, L'Oreal, Uber, Citi, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and extraordinary customer experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005183/en/

Contacts:

Maria Scurry, Celonis, m.scurry@celonis.com, 781-366-7617