Zageno: ZAGENO Names Industry Veteran, Paul Goetz as Chief Revenue Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2019, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting e-commerce to life science, today announced the appointment of Paul Goetz as the company's chief revenue officer. In the role, Mr. Goetz will be responsible for ZAGENO's sales and marketing with an emphasis on delivering value to ZAGENO's research scientist customers and its supply partners.



Mr. Goetz is known for getting results through building revenue engines and scaling high-tech organizations. At Brightcove, a video hosting platform and online video player solution, he led go-to-market strategies, which resulted in an initial public offering (IPO). The outcome of his leadership at Upserve, a developer of restaurant management software, culminated in a company sale. Earlier in his career, Goetz spent nearly 20 years in sales and marketing roles at EMC, across both U.S. and EMEA markets. During this time he had revenue responsibilities of up to $1 Billion USD.

"Paul is one of the most successful enterprise sales leaders in the north east region of the U.S. with a proven ability to pivot from small to mega sized deals that exceed $100 million," said Florian Wegener, co-founder and CEO of ZAGENO. "As a seasoned executive, Paul has made significant contributions to the success of the brands, which he has led. His keen understanding of market dynamics is exceptionally well paired with the analytical skills commonly found among our customer and partner communities."

"I'm excited and honored to be joining ZAGENO," said Paul Goetz, chief revenue officer at ZAGENO. "Features like the Scientific Score (rating system) is just one, brilliant example of how ZAGENO assists research teams cut through thousands of offerings, and to choose the right product for their work. I look forward to connecting life science suppliers to customers and reduce the time it takes to order laboratory supplies so that more time can be spent on research."

ZAGENO is the 2019 recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Enabling Technology Leadership Award for North American eCommerce Solutions. To learn more, visit the ZAGENO news page at https://blog.zageno.com/news.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform. With over 10 million products available, ZAGENO makes online shopping for any research material convenient, efficient and reliable. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Berlin, Germany. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagramand Facebook.

