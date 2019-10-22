Cognite Data Fusion serves as the backbone for the Ocean Data Foundation's new platform

Cognite, a leading provider of structured and contextualized data that allows asset-intensive industries to gain value from digitalization, today announced that Cognite Data Fusion is powering the Ocean Data Platform (ODP) that the Ocean Data Foundation is launching today.

The implications of this effort and the prospects that it will help address the world's environmental challenges are enormous, considering the ocean is the Earth's most valuable economic and environmental asset. It produces 50% of the oxygen people breathe and provides about 20% of the protein the world consumes. However, as various reports illustrate, the ocean is changing rapidly and for the worse.

"ODP, launched by the Ocean Data Foundation project and one of the key partners at C4IR for Oceans in Norway, will be the most ambitious and innovative use of data for increasing ocean sustainability," Cognite co-founder and CEO Dr. John Markus Lervik explained. "It will be a global, unifying platform that will enable unbiased research and facilitate a data-driven debate, leading to better decision-making about how best to conserve and use ocean resources."

That requires action, based not on guesswork but on hard evidence and data. However, academics, environmental organizations, government officials and policymakers, industry, and the public at large have failed to make full use of the data that exists on oceans.

Bjorn Tore Markussen, CEO of Ocean Data Foundation explains: "Data remains stuck in silos, trapped in archives and sitting on laptops, in notebooks and on passive data collectors like smartphones. We need to harness these huge volumes of unused data and apply it in a 'data-smart' way. To secure a sustainable ocean, people need new ways to connect with data and technology to detect and monitor ocean state and change in real time. We also need to engage all sectors of society to hold business and government leaders accountable for their ocean footprints, create transparency in the data and evidence used to plan for the future and to resolve conflicts. This will help transform the future of the ocean by making sure everyone has the option to participate in ocean science and decision-making."

ODP will break down the walls between different data sources and contextualize the information in a common format. The information will be collected from a global network of partners, creating a central knowledge hub that combines data from specialized databases. The data will be publicly available, giving anyone who is passionate about solving the challenges facing the ocean the ability to create analytics services, applications and visualizations.

"There is a great need for a common and accessible hub for information about the oceans," said Lervik. "Cognite Data Fusion is meeting this critical need for the ODP and the world at large. This is just one example of how Cognite Data Fusion can contribute to better outcomes for the environment, industry and people throughout the planet."

Cognite Data Fusion is helping companies in industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, and shipping to extract value from data by transforming it into useful information. It does that by liberating information about, for example, environmental hazards, equipment health and work orders. In effect, it makes that information accessible and meaningful for humans and machines. In the process, Cognite Data Fusion reveals insights that enable companies and other organizations to boost worker safety, optimize their production and revamp their maintenance routines for greater efficiency. In the same manner, Cognite Data Fusion, as part of the ODP, will make information about the ocean on marine biology, plastic pollution, vessel tracking and more available to fisheries, researchers and policymakers.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global software company supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. With Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), we supply contextualized data to drive industrial applications that increase safety and efficiency and drive revenue. Cognite Data Fusion liberates a wide variety of industrial data from separate, siloed source systems, then automatically structures the sensor data in relation to the rest (e.g., process diagrams, 3D models, event data). This contextualization step makes data available in a way that's intuitive to the human user and to the algorithms at work behind the applications revolutionizing industry today. To learn more, visit https://www.cognite.com/ or follow @CogniteData on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005355/en/

Contacts:

Sara Black

213.618.1501

sara@bospar.com