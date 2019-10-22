Market leader reports significant annual recurring revenue growth, industry-leading NPS score, and continued customer adoption of innovative new subscription licensing model

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, today announced results from Q3 2019 and is yet again outpacing the market. In an aggressive market that is seeing both legacy and newcomers falter, Veeam has reported another quarter of double-digit growth with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 24 percent year-over-year (YoY) and huge uptake in its new Veeam Universal License (VUL) subscription pricing model which saw a 108 percent rise in bookings for the same period. Veeam also reported that in its annual customer satisfaction survey it scored a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75; this score sees Veeam exceeding the market average, and is the sixth consecutive year the company has achieved this result.

"2019 has been a massive year for Veeam; not only have we surpassed $1B in annual bookings, we are also innovating the customer experience through new Veeam Universal License (VUL) subscription models and continued new product releases," said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales Marketing at Veeam. "In our last fiscal quarter, we saw tremendous growth across all markets, particularly our subscription business, taking our customer count to more than 365,000. As we enter Q4 2019, we will be announcing a number of new solutions that will continue our market leadership, and as we have shown with our NPS score, we are exceeding customer satisfaction at every point."

Customer, Product and Partner Highlights

Veeam's Enterprise business grew 20 percent YoY, with the company counting 81% of the Fortune 500 and 66% of the Global 2000 as customers, such as ABM, United Healthcare, Carmax and Micron. With more than 365,000 customers worldwide, new Veeam customers include Reynolds, Bahrain Credit, British Columbia Forest Practices Board, LCR Group, Azzurri Group, KPN, Vancouver Canucks, and Sydney Living Museums.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 , reported 113 percent growth YoY. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 has now been downloaded by more than 84,000 organizations, representing over 9 million user mailboxes.

, reported 113 percent growth YoY. Veeam Backup has now been downloaded by more than 84,000 organizations, representing over 9 million user mailboxes. The Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) program has more than 24,500 partners with over 4,000 of those also qualified to provide Cloud Backup DRaaS using Veeam Cloud Connect.

Veeam technology alliance resell agreements with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco, NetApp, and Lenovo reported 92 percent YoY growth, and a 28 percent quarter over quarter (QoQ) increase

For the fourth consecutive year, Veeam was named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

Supporting Quotes

"Over the past several years, Veeam has solidified itself as a leading provider of backup and recovery solutions for virtual, physical and cloud environments. Veeam's partner-centric strategy and ability to adapt to the market with a focused approach have been cornerstones of its ongoing success, and have enabled Veeam to deliver consistent, double-digit revenue growth in a mature market segment that typically experiences low, single-digit growth."Andrew Smith, Research Manager in IDC's Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies group

"If we can't recover data quickly for our customers, the societal impact could be huge. One of our customers provides public-transportation planning information. If their data isn't available millions of travelers won't have the information they need to plan their itineraries and execute travel. Veeam helps us keep customers' data available, so they can focus on adding value to society."Thing Zhu, Technical Director at KPN

"Having point-in-time analytics at our fingertips is vital because it lets us proactively resolve issues at our restaurants. If one of our restaurants is off on labor costs, we'll run an additional report to investigate further. If we notice a dip in sales, we're able to identify the cause quickly and make informed decisions that improve operational efficiency, helping each brand maintain a leading position in a highly competitive market. Our legacy backup just wasn't able to meet our business needs and was failing us. Veeam Backup Replication takes Azzurri's BC and DR strategy to the next level. Veeam protects data analyzed by IBM Cognos, a BI analytics solution that provides Azzurri with detailed sales, food cost, labor cost and financial reports. Veeam reduces recovery time from days to minutes, making data continuously available to Cognos so Azzurri can undercover hidden insights into daily restaurant operations." Jon Lee, IT Infrastructure Manager, Azzurri Group

"If we were to put a monetary figure onto what value Veeam has added to this organization, it would be millions of dollars. Our old data center could have burned down and we would have lost all our data and be absolutely nowhere today. If anything were to happen to the company, Veeam would be our savior." Ashlen Naicker, ICT Executive, LCR Group

