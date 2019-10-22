Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioCorRX (OTCQB: BICX) ("the Company"), an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. CFO and COO of the Company, Lourdes Felix, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked Felix about the Company's current projects. "BioCorRX in a nutshell is a healthcare company that's focused on developing treatment solutions for addiction, weight loss, and other related disorders," shared Felix, adding that the Company has been focused on addiction solutions for over ten years, but recently expanded to the treatment of additional disorders.

Jolly then commented on the Company's recent agreement with Alpine Creek Capital. "What is that going to do for you?" asked Jolly. Felix explained that the relationship between the Company and Alpine Creek Capital began in 2016. "They really took a gamble on us," said Felix, adding that Alpine Creek Capital invested $2.5 million when the Company had a market cap of $3 million. "We were really able to accomplish a lot of things with that initial investment from them," said Felix.

She further explained that Alpine Creek Capital followed up their initial investment with an additional tranche in the first quarter of 2017. "We recently converted the principal of that note, $4.1 million, to common stock. That was a huge milestone for us that we've recently been able to accomplish with them as of September 30th this year."

Jolly then asked about the Company's NIDA Grant, as well as their progress with FDA approval. Felix shared that the Company received the NIDA Grant in January of this year and has since been focused on ongoing preclinical studies. "We're in the process of collecting the data that we need for our IND application, which is a new drug application that will be filed with the FDA," explained Felix. "Once that is accomplished, our goal would be to be in humans in 2020."

Felix then expanded on the Company's UnCraveRx Weight Loss Program, which has been officially launched as of early October of this year. "We have two thirds of Americans that are either obese or overweight, and the weight loss market is a $70 billion a year business," said Felix, adding that the Company has taken a new approach on weight loss solutions. "It revolves around medication-assisted treatment, as well as a wellness app." Felix then shared that the Company's wellness application combines nutrition and exercise information, as well as support for each user. "You can connect with someone pretty much immediately," said Felix when expanding on the application's support technology.

Felix then shared that the UnCraveRx Weight Loss Program is currently being sent out to the Company's participating doctors. "We're excited to begin to expand our network," said Felix, adding that the Company will be actively working to increase awareness of the program and what it has to offer over the next few months.

To close the interview, Felix shared that the Company is a diversified healthcare company focused on the development of treatment programs for a variety of disorders. She also expanded on the Company's unique treatment approach, which focuses on a number of important factors including medication, behavioral components, and wellness.

To hear Lourdes Felix's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7402842-biocorrx-discusses-uncraverx-launch-with-the-stock-day-podcast

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals.

