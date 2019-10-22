Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed TerraX Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRXXF) ("the Company"), a junior gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discovery. Executive Chairman of the Company, Gerald Panneton, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly commented on Panneton's impressive background and asked what attracted him to the Company. "TerraX owns one of the best exploration properties in all of Canada," said Panneton, adding that it covers around 800 sq km and has had a history of successful gold production. "The potential is untapped," explained Panneton.

Jolly then asked about the Company's similarities to Detour Gold, a successful exploration and mining company founded by Panneton. "Detour Gold was a past producer as well," explained Panneton. "We bought it in 2006 and took the project from about a one million ounce resource to a thirty million ounce resource with twenty million ounces in reserves," added Panneton. He further shared that while the Company is not an exact match of the Detour Gold project, it is exceptionally undervalued and represents significant potential. "TerraX not only has low-grade mineralization, but high-grade mineralization as well."

The conversation then turned to the Company's Sam Otto project. "The Sam Otto project has been drilled in the past. It was discovered a few years ago and then was drilled again this summer," explained Panneton, adding that the Company should focus aggressively on this area. "You need to focus on the two best zones and deliver resources, and eventually a reserve and a mine."

Jolly then commented on the potential of the gold industry and asked why shareholders should take a look at the Company's current projects. Panneton shared that gold values have risen dramatically, representing an excellent opportunity for investors. He further explained that the Company's Yellowknife City Gold Project offers a unique advantage in terms of infrastructure with its close proximity to numerous resources. "You don't have to rebuild this. It's already there," said Panneton. "TerraX has one of the best projects that can support low-grade and high-grade mineralization."

To close the interview, Panneton shared that the Company's primary focus is to create value for their shareholders. "We need to sustain our drilling program, come up with the resource every year, and create and increase the value of the Yellowknife project," said Panneton. "It's a great project and we just need to carry on."

To hear Gerald Panneton's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7402837-executive-chairman-of-terrax-minerals-gerald-panneton-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

About TerraX Minerals, Inc.

TerraX Minerals is a junior gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discovery. The Company's management team is highly experienced, with an impressive track record of success, and has assembled a highly prospective district scale land position on the doorstep of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. With ready access to infrastructure, TerraX has been able to cost-effectively generate multiple new high-grade gold discoveries with a view to re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

About the Yellowknife City Gold Project

The Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project encompasses 783 sq km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Being within 10 km of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG project lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 km of strike length along the main mineralized break in the Yellowknife gold district, including the southern and northern extensions of the shear system that hosted the high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The project area contains multiple shears that are the recognized hosts for gold deposits in the Yellowknife gold district, with innumerable gold showings and recent high-grade drill results that serve to indicate the project's potential as a world-class gold district.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Acquisition and the Investment, including TSXV acceptance and the appointment of Gerald Panneton as Executive Chairman of the board of directors of the Company and Louis Dionne as a director of the Company, the building of Canada's next leading gold company and the creation of value.

