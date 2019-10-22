The "Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The whey protein ingredients market in Europe is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 10.91% by revenue and 5.35% by volume during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia and countries in rest of Europe together form the market for whey protein ingredients in the European region.

People in the United Kingdom have started increasingly consuming dairy products. On-the-go dairy products like yogurt or milk can be used to target busy parents in particular. Children are drawn towards the appearance of a product, as well as how easily these products can be consumed.

At the same time, parents emphasize on the health aspects of these products. In view of this, dairy companies need to provide bright, striking designs that offer on-the-go convenience and simultaneously highlight the health benefits to appeal to parents. The highly matured F&B industry witnessed the demand for superior quality protein ingredients by the health-conscious population.

Further, sports nutrition personal care products have become popular in the country, which in turn boosted the demand. Whey protein is one of the primary ingredients of weight management immune system-boosting products. The population in the UK gives great importance to fitness clinical nutrition, which is driving the market for supplemented diet.

Personal care cosmetics application market is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the UK market. Shifting consumer preference for premium personal care based on natural and herbal ingredients is projected to accelerate the demand for protein ingredients in personal care cosmetics application.

Competitive Outlook

The biggest brands in the whey protein ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Omega Protein, Erie Foods International, Inc. and Grande Custom Ingredients.

Key Topics Covered

1. Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.2.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.2.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

2.4. Vendor Scorecard

2.5. Industry Components

2.5.1. Dairy/Cheese Industry

2.5.2. Food Beverage Industry

2.5.3. Value-Added Product

2.5.4. Bioethanol Fuel Production

2.6. Manufacturing Expenses Involved In Whey Protein Ingredients Making Process

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Awareness Of Whey Protein Ingredients

2.7.2. Health Wellness Products Show Rising Trends

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Raw Material Price Fluctuations

2.8.2. The Industry Is Highly Fragmented In Nature

2.8.3. High Cost Of Manufacturing

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Demand For High-Quality Protein Supplements

2.9.2. Health-Conscious Consumers On The Rise

2.9.3. Growth Of Packaged Specialty Food

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Incidence Of Diseases From Farm Animals Reduces Adoption Of Farm Products

2.10.2. Health-Related Problems From Whey Protein Ingredients

3. Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market Outlook By Type (In Terms Of Value: Million In Terms Of Volume: Kilotons)

3.1. Wpi

3.2. Wpc 80

3.3. Wpc 50-79

3.4. Wpc 35

3.5. Dwp

3.6. Wph

4. Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market Outlook By End-User (In Terms Of Value: Million In Terms Of Volume: Kilotons)

4.1. Bakery Confectionery

4.2. Dairy Products

4.3. Frozen Foods

4.4. Sports Nutrition

4.5. Beverages

4.6. Meat Products

4.7. Medicine

4.8. Others

5. Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market Outlook By Application (In Terms Of Value: Million In Terms Of Volume: Kilotons)

5.1. Functional Foods Beverages

5.2. Infant Nutrition

5.3. Sports Food Beverages

5.4. Clinical Nutrition

5.5. Other Applications

6. Europe Whey Protein Ingredients Market Regional Outlook (In Terms Of Value: Million In Terms Of Volume: Kilotons)

6.1. United Kingdom

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Russia

6.7. Rest Of Europe

7. Company Analysis

7.1. Cargill, Incorporated

7.2. Danone S.A.

7.3. Arla Foods

7.4. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

7.5. Omega Protein

7.6. Erie Foods International, Inc.

7.7. Grande Custom Ingredients

7.8. Agropur Msi, Llc

7.9. American Dairy Products Institute

7.10. Leprino Foods, Co.

7.11. Meggle Group

7.12. Milk Specialties

7.13. Warrnambool Cheese Butter Factory

7.14. Westland Milk Products

7.15. Saputo Ingredients

