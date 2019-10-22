

Mr. Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon delivered a speech in main forum of the event



Dr. Xiong Li (second from the right), CEO of NetDragon, signed the partnership agreement with Nanchang Municipal Government on behalf of the Company

HONG KONG, Oct 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that 2019 World Conference on VR Industry ("WCVRI"), co-hosed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("MIIT") and The People's Government of Jiangxi Province, was held in Nanchang, Jiangxi on October 19-21, 2019. With the theme of "VR Adorns the World - VR + 5G for a New Era of Perception", the conference aimed to encourage the industry to seize the historical opportunities at the initial stage of 5G commercialization, integrate the characteristics of the current 5G-enabled VR industry development, and explore how the 5G era can offer VR with more stable technical support, wider application scenarios and richer experience. Mr. Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon, Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon and Mr. Chen Changchieh, Vice President of NetDragon were invited to the conference. Meanwhile, NetDragon was named as one of the "Top 50 China VR Companies 2019", which reflected the industry's recognition on NetDragon's achievements in VR industry over the years.This was the second consecutive year that NetDragon was invited by the WCVRI. Mr. Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon, delivered a speech titled "VR empowers education and fosters learning transformation" in the main forum. He elaborated on how NetDragon envisions to leverage its resources and technology advantages in VR, and put them into practice in the "VR+Education" field, so as to drive a revolution in education and to provide a better learning experience for Jiangxi and its surrounding regions. Mr. Liu also mentioned: "To date, NetDragon has released multiple 'VR+Education' applications such as 'Virtual Laboratory', with an aim of aiding teachers to carry out classes more effectively with the use of VR, 3D, and AI technologies, such that students can learn in a more interesting and efficient manner. In recent years, NetDragon has also developed 'VR+Education' tools such as '101 Mysticraft' that are open to teachers, students, and content-creators. Additionally, the Company's research team broke down the key elements of nine major subjects of K12 programs, and produced abundant VR courseware accordingly to ensure a tight correlation between the application content and current academic programs. This addresses the gap problem between traditional education and VR applications, and also serves as the cornerstone of NetDragon's personalised education."During the event, NetDragon signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Nanchang Municipal Government, in the establishment of VR Innovation Center, VR Education Demonstration Center and VR Public Safety Education Center. As an advanced technology company, NetDragon will leverage its innovative DNA and technological advantages to collaborate with Nanchang Municipal Government to establish a VR Innovation Center that focuses on core values of "VR+Innovation" and "VR+Application Demonstration". With the support of the state-of-art VR technologies, VR Innovation Center aims to foster industry development through in-depth cooperation across education, talent cultivation, healthcare and safety. Furthermore, NetDragon will integrate its rich experience and network in the education industry and R&D capability in digital education to establish a VR Education Demonstration Center, with the purpose of cultivating talent for the VR industry and corporates, improving digital education level of regional primary and secondary schools, and jointly creating a new education ecosystem.Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon, introduced at the conference that NetDragon combined 5G network with VR, AR and holographic technologies to create brand new remote interactive teaching solutions, in order to promote sharing of quality education and resources. In February, the Company cooperated with China Unicom to give an open lecture utilizing 5G network and holographic technologies to students across different regions simultaneously. Taking "VR+Education" as an entry point, NetDragon gradually implements new technologies and models to make industry development more imaginative. The integration of "VR+Education" and 5G technology will open up a new era of perception and the advent of 5G will lead to a booming VR industry.In recent years, Nanchang has accelerated the construction of National VR Manufacturing Innovation Center and VR Town with high standards. Jiangxi Province Government has also joined force with Ministry of Education to build the first national occupation training base, among other measures. These measures visualize the explorations, efforts and results by Jiangxi province in its endeavor in VR development. Meanwhile, WCVRI has been held in Jiangxi for two consecutive years, allowing experts and leading institutions to focus on the development of the VR industry in Jiangxi. In future, NetDragon expects to bring its own advantages, past experience of cooperation between governments and corporates, and success stories to Jiangxi and provide reference.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. 