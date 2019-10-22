LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.: LGBTQ Loyalty Announces Completion of Harris Poll Survey, Launches Newsletter

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company"), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, announced the completion of a national survey of LGBTQ adults created to invite the LGBTQ community to express their attitudes about a certain number of the nation's high performing corporations to guide the development of our LGBTQ100 Index methodology. The survey, administered by leading market researcher, The Harris Poll, represents a unique contribution to the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Index anticipated as the first to include demographic survey data in the financial services industry.

"Encouraging the LGBTQ community to recognize and evaluate the top equality-driven companies in the United States, to be reflected by our LGBTQ100 Index, is a measurable step towards advancing equality. It empowers our community and our allies along with the investment community to have the ability to track a financial Index of high-performing companies who are proven to support our core principles and values," said Martina Navratilova, an LGBTQ Loyalty director on its board.

The Company also is pleased to announce the launch of a newsletter that focuses on advancing equality in Corporate America. The digital newsletter, delivered every Thursday to subscribers, will feature timely and relevant news on corporate culture and policies that impact how the LGBTQ community experience their lives in the workplace, as consumers and as business owners.

"I am looking forward to the launch of our weekly Advancing Equality newsletter. I believe it is very important to keep our community and our allies informed of the most relevant LGBTQ business and policy trends that impact us. This voice and this knowledge are critical to advancing equality," Navratilova added.

"LGBTQ Loyalty's newsletter, Advancing Equality, is a weekly feature provided exclusively to our subscribers," explained Executive Editor Richard Hack. "Showcasing four cutting-edge articles and a timely video, each weekly digital newsletter will offer the busy LGBTQ citizen and the companies they frequent, news on the emerging efforts to bring full inclusion and non-discrimination into the workplace, for customers and employees alike," added Hack.

"With the completion of the survey, the LGBTQ community will have their voices heard about the companies that they believe demonstrate the most support to the LGBTQ community -- we couldn't be more appreciative of their experiences and opinions," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. "In addition to the impact of their views on the LGBTQ100 Index methodology, these community insights will be authentic resources to members of our corporate loyalty partner program as we advise them on elevating their engagement with the LGBTQ community," Blair added.

LGBTQ Loyalty is scheduled to launch its LGBTQ100 Index in late October 2019. For more details on company activity, visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company is seeking to benchmark the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes will empower the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. We believe that the Loyalty Preference Index, which is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, will offer an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. www.lgbtqloyalty.com

About Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova, a former professional tennis player admired by many to be the most successful female tennis player in the open era, is recognized for advocating for the LGBTQ community for over 40 years amid high-level expectations and adversity in international sports and entertainment. International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee and Sports Illustrated "Top Forty Athlete of All-Time," Navratilova has won 59 Grand Slam titles, including a record 9 Wimbledon singles championships, 167 singles and 177 doubles championships.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. The Harris firm works with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting a brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations' research. Its mission is to provide insights and advice to help leaders make the best decisions possible. http://www.theharrispoll.com/

CONTACT:

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

750 N. San Vicente Boulevard

Suite 800 West

West Hollywood, CA 90069

press@lgbtql.com

1-310-870-9661

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LGBTQ Loyalty's actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development (including the development and launch of the Loyalty Preference Index), marketing, and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year dated December 31, 2018, and filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563779/LGBTQ-Loyalty-Announces-Completion-of-Harris-Poll-Survey-Launches-Newsletter