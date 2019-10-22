Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863037 ISIN: CH0000816824 Ticker-Symbol: OBH 
Lang & Schwarz
22.10.19
14:57 Uhr
9,103 Euro
-0,150
-1,62 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,070
9,135
14:58
10,850
10,860
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OC OERLIKON
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG9,103-1,62 %