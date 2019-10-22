ABB to support Asia-Pacific clean energy project

Group press release | Melbourne, Australia and Izunokuni, Japan | 2019-10-22

ABB will deliver automation, electrification and instrumentation solutions for the Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) pilot project.

ABB is providing instrumentation and electrification solutions to power Australia's first Hydrogen Liquefaction and Loading Terminal at the Port of Hastings in Victoria as part of the 'world-first' HESC project. © Kawasaki Heavy Industries

The HESC pilot project aims to safely and efficiently produce clean hydrogen in Australia and transport it to Japan, in one of the world's first efforts to commercialize technology to liquefy and transport hydrogen. The project aims to test the production of hydrogen gas through brown coal gasification, liquefaction of hydrogen gas, storage and loading onto the world's first specialized carrier for transport across the Asia-Pacific.

The landmark HESC pilot project has the potential to create AUD$2 billion in exports nationally, positioning Australia as a global leader in hydrogen production.1 The Australian Government has described the pilot project as a 'crucial step' towards Australia becoming an international leader in hydrogen production, with the Australian and Victorian Governments pledging AU$50 million (US$34 million) each to the AU$500 million (US$343 million) HESC pilot project.2

Construction of the small-scale pilot facilities at the Port of Hastings commenced in 2019, and the pilot phase will operate for approximately one year from 2020. ABB has been awarded orders in both Australia and Japan, winning an electrification and instrumentation contract in Australia and an automation contract in Japan from Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

"ABB is excited to collaborate on this world-first pilot to commercialize technology for liquefying and transporting hydrogen from Australia and deliver clean energy to Japan, while also reducing emissions," said Peter Terwiesch, President of ABB's Industrial Automation business. "As a technology leader, our high-quality products and solutions are matched by our global experience and an innovative spirit."

Kevin Kosisko, Managing Director, ABB Energy Industries, added: "Worldwide, we are leveraging our competency in the energy industries to support our customers in major projects with potential to generate greener and more sustainable energy sources for tomorrow's world."

In Japan, there is a liquid hydrogen receiving terminal at Kobe. ABB Bailey Japan Ltd., which has deep domain expertise in LNG cryogenic terminals, will provide an automation and safety system to support these local operations. ©HySTRA.

In Australia, ABB will supply and integrate electrical equipment including LV switchgear and distribution panels, power quality components, UPS, end-to-end engineering, project management and commissioning services, as well as instrumentation, motor and gearboxes for the new Hydrogen Liquefaction and Loading Terminal at the Port of Hastings in Victoria. At the terminal, hydrogen gas produced by brown coal gasification at the Latrobe Valley will be liquefied and stored.

In Japan, there is a liquid hydrogen receiving terminal at Kobe. ABB Bailey Japan Ltd., which has deep domain expertise in LNG cryogenic terminals, will provide an automation and safety system to support the local operations.

Hydrogen is anticipated to supply up to a fifth of global energy needs and generate a market worth US$2.5 trillion by 2050.3 With the world's fifth-largest total energy consumption, yet low natural resources of coal, oil and gas, Japan considers hydrogen as integral to meeting its future transportation and power generation requirements.4 Liquefication supports in reducing hydrogen to 1/800th of its volume for more efficient transportation over long distances, with its long-term use as a fuel considered a potential solution for lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

ABB Industrial Automation ABB's Industrial Automation business offers a range of solutions for process and hybrid industries, including industry-specific integrated automation, electrification and digital solutions, control technologies, software and advanced services, as well as measurement & analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. Industrial Automation is #2 in the market globally.? Based on its deep domain knowledge, experience and expertise in delivering world-class automation products, systems and solutions, a wide area of complimenting digital and collaborative solutions across applications and sectors, the Industrial automation business helps customers remain competitive, improving their ROI and running safe and productive operations.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer- focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

1Australian Government, 'Landmark pilot hydrogen project underway', https://trademinister.gov.au/releases/Pages/2019/sb_mr_190719.aspx

2 Ibid. US amounts are approximate equivalent.

3 Hydrogen Council cited in HESC, 'A world-first project to create a global supply chain for hydrogen, the clean energy solution of the future', https://hydrogenenergysupplychain.com/media-release-a-world-first-project/.

4 Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, 'Formulation of a New Strategic Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells', https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2019/pdf/0312_002a.pdf