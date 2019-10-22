Highlights:

Leading UK satellite technology specialist reseller Global Telesat Communications (GTC), a subsidiary of Orbsat Corp, has reached the milestone of 15,000 Globalstar SPOT satellite device sales including SPOT Gen3 and SPOT X satellite messengers and SPOT Trace tracking devices

GTC has sold an aggregated 1,500 SPOT devices which are being used for staff protection and safety at UK organisations including the UK Forestry Commission while NATO uses SPOT Trace devices for oceanic tracking studies

Since initially launching in 2007, pocket-sized, rugged and affordable SPOT devices have been used in over 6,800 rescues worldwide, many of which were life-saving

Globalstar Europe Satellite Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and the leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, announced today that UK specialist wireless and satellite technology reseller, Global Telesat Communications (GTC), a subsidiary of Orbsat Corp (OTCQB: OSAT), has surpassed the milestone of selling 15,000 SPOT devices. This includes 1,500 SPOT units deployed to safeguard remote working or at-risk employees for organisations including the UK Forestry Commission and numerous other commercial and non-commercial entities.

GTC's customer base for SPOT spans both consumer and organisational users including security firms, utilities, maritime operations specialists, sports event organisers, government agencies, professional remote workers, as well as adventurers and other travellers.

GTC has won SPOT contracts awarded by government and commercial organisations including the deployment of more than 850 SPOT Gen3's by the UK Forestry Commission since early 2016. The Commission, and GTC's other organisational customers, use SPOT Gen3 to improve the safety of staff working in remote areas where alternative communications are unreliable or unavailable. NATO procured its SPOT Trace devices from GTC to study ocean current movement, using buoys, for operational purposes.

By using satellite communications, enabled by Globalstar's second-generation Low-Earth Orbit satellite fleet, SPOT enables users to stay connected with emergency services, colleagues, friends and family, anywhere, even when beyond the reach of mobile phone networks and radio communications.

Both SPOT Gen3 and SPOT X, the most recent addition to the SPOT family, feature a one-touch S.O.S. button that instantly sends the user's GPS location to the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Centre (IERCC) over Globalstar's satellite network. The IERCC then transmits details to local first responders to dispatch help to the user's location.

The devices' tracking feature can help first responders, friends and colleagues to locate users even if they are unable to press the S.O.S. button during an emergency.

Organisations which deploy SPOT for staff safety have the option of configuring their devices to directly send an S.O.S. alert to in-house security and operation centres, instantly transmitting GPS coordinates for prompt internal emergency handling.

"The milestones we are celebrating today are testament to the high quality, reach and reliability of Globalstar's satellite network and its SPOT devices which enable always-on communications and user safety," says David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat Corp. "Now with SPOT X, and its extra two-way communications capabilities, we anticipate continued strong demand for SPOT products, and significant upward migration from SPOT Gen3 to SPOT X by both professional and leisure users."

SPOT X, launched in EMENA in January 2019, offers full two-way SMS and email as well as GPS tracking and a one-touch S.O.S. button. It is the only satellite messenger on the market to give users a permanent phone number, easy check-in function and a full, backlit QWERTY keypad for intuitive typing. SPOT X also offers the industry's longest battery life in both tracking and S.O.S. modes and is priced competitively.

"We are extremely proud of the ongoing expansion and growing diversity of the SPOT user base," said Mark O'Connell, Globalstar EMEA General Manager. "To be trusted to safeguard and provide lifeline communications to staff as they carry out their important duties in remote or dangerous environments is both a responsibility and an honour. We congratulate GTC for achieving the milestone announced today, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate to provide safety and peace of mind to more people," he added.

Since its 2007 launch, Globalstar's family of SPOT GPS satellite messengers have helped to assist in over 6,800 rescues worldwide, in many of which lives were saved.

About GTC

Global Telesat Communications Ltd (GTC), a subsidiary of Orbsat Corp (OTCQB: OSAT), is a supplier of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite. GTC provides equipment and airtime for use on all the major satellite networks including Globalstar, Inmarsat, Iridium and Thuraya allowing users in remote locations to make phone calls, connect to the internet and track assets or personnel anywhere in the world. For more information regarding GTC, please visit www.globaltelesat.co.uk.

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfil the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's US and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world. www.orbsat.com

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar allows businesses to streamline operations by connecting people to their devices, supplying personal safety and communication, and automating data to more easily monitor and manage mobile assets via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes the industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Simplex satellite transmitters and the SPOT product line of personal safety, asset and communication devices, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based back office solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2 Satellite Wi-Fi Hotspot, with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com.

About SPOT

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar network to transmit text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact completely independent of mobile coverage, having initiated over 6,800 rescue callouts worldwide. For more information, visit www.FindMeSPOT.eu.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Gen3 is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

