Quotient Sciences, the innovative drug development and manufacturing organization, today announces the appointment of Claes Glassell as non-executive chairman of its board of directors. A highly accomplished leader in the pharmaceutical industry with over 35 years' experience, Glassell has held numerous leadership positions, including at the board level, to help companies through high phases of growth.

"His track record of strong leadership and board experience in the pharmaceutical industry will be hugely valuable as we position ourselves as a world-leading drug development and manufacturing organization," said Mark Egerton, Ph.D., Quotient CEO. "Claes has extensive experience supporting high-growth businesses such as Quotient across multiple geographies."

Since 2016, Glassell has been a director of the board at Cambrex and currently serves as non-executive chairman of the board of LSNE Contract Manufacturing. From 2011 to 2015, he was CEO of CMC Biologics, a contract manufacturing organization focused on biologic pharmaceuticals. Previously, he held senior positions and served on the boards of several public and private companies, including Vitrolife AB, Cellartis AB, Nobel Chemicals, and Cerus.

"I am excited to join Quotient at this important juncture following the recent investment by Permira," said Glassell. "Quotient Sciences and its disruptive approach to drug development have created a unique business model that truly accelerates drug development. I welcome the opportunity to work with an outstanding management team, supported by a strong board and investors, to help Quotient through its next stage of growth."

"I am delighted that Claes has accepted this position," said Mubasher Sheikh, partner and head of healthcare at Permira. "Claes brings a set of highly relevant skills and experience to the board, and I look forward to working with him and the executive team."

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences, a global pharmaceutical development, clinical and commercial manufacturing organization, delivers innovative, customized solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech customers through both individual and integrated services. Quotient's Translational Pharmaceutics platform integrates formulation development, real-time adaptive GMP manufacturing, and clinical research for the continuous improvement of drug development programs and is proven to accelerate timelines and reduce cost.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds with total committed capital of approximately US$48.3bn (€44bn) and makes long-term investments, including majority control investments as well as strategic minority investments, in companies with the objective of transforming their performance and driving sustainable growth. The Permira Funds have made over 250 private equity investments in five key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Financial Services, Industrial Tech and Services, and Healthcare. Permira employs over 250 people in 14 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005134/en/

Contacts:

Jane Byram

SCORR Marketing

(512) 626-2758

jane@scorrmarketing.com

Matthew Paterson

VP, Strategic Marketing

Quotient Sciences

matthew.paterson@quotientsciences.com