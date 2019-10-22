Questback, a global leader in experience management, has entered into a new agreement with the Automobile Association (the AA), a British motoring association that provides roadside assistance and financial services, to deliver additional employee feedback and continuous listening to the firm's workforce. Having more consistent employee experience insights and actionable analytics will give the AA greater organisational agility to adapt to industry disruption and fast-paced changes in the market.

Questback will supplement the AA's existing annual employee engagement review with more frequent pulse surveys to their workforce of 7,500, allowing the AA to navigate and track culture shifts over time. Questback's end-to-end solution provides rapid surveying capabilities and real-time results, making it easier for the AA to understand experience data and adjust strategy to achieve their desired outcomes.

"We're delighted to be working with the AA as they embark on this new and exciting journey to enhance their employee and customer experience," said John Wilkinson, General Manager for the UK at Questback. "The AA need a close relationship with a highly flexible and responsive partner who can provide sophisticated experience management software for their complex feedback initiatives. Furthermore, it will allow them to start at a pace that suits them but quickly and easily switch gear as their feedback initiatives evolve."

About the Automobile Association

Founded in 1905, the AA is the UK's largest motoring organisation with more than 13 million members. The organisation offers roadside assistance and various financial, insurance, leisure, and lifestyle services.

About Questback

Questback is the enterprise platform for Experience Management that helps organisations capture critical insights from their employees, customers, and the market. Using experience data and cutting-edge AI technology, Questback helps foster high-performing employees, convert leads, create high-value customers, build brands and increase profitability. Questback's flexible cloud offering allows organisations to easily integrate real-time experience data and social listening into their existing software solutions, including systems like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2000, Questback's worldwide offices offer a breadth of expertise to customers across the globe, including complex privacy, compliance security, and modern cloud-based architecture. For more information, please visit www.questback.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005026/en/

Contacts:

Meghan Womack

347.722.1373

meghan.womack@questback.com