Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. to Change Name to Intellabridge Technology Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC and BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:NITE)(OTCQB:CRBTF)(FRA:98AA), a Vancouver, Canada blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name from "Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp." to "Intellabridge Technology Corporation." and will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name and the new stock symbol "INTL" beginning October 24, 2019. Effective October 24, 2019, the Company's website domain will be www.intellabridge.com, and the Company's CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be 45790Y104 and CA45790Y1043, respectively.

The company's selection of the name "Intellabridge" is designed to reflect a strategic move towards machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies as part of its core technology.

About Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) is a technology company developing blockchain and artificial intelligence solutions for a variety of sectors including self-sovereign identity, voting, supply-chain management, healthcare, gaming, and advertising. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

