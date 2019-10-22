NOTICE 22 October 2019 SHARES NEXT GAMES OYJ: MERGING OF NEW SHARES A total of 9 298 430 new shares (NXTGMSN0119) of the share issue of Next Games Oyj will be traded together with the old shares (NXTGMS) as of 23 October 2019 on Nasdaq First North Finland Growth Market. Trading with the new shares (NXTGMSN0119) will end on 22 October 2019. Identifiers: Trading code: NXTGMS ISIN code: FI4000233267 Orderbook id: 135089 Number of shares: 27 908 700 Trading ends: Trading code: NXTGMSN0119 ISIN code: FI4000399852 Orderbook id: 181407 Last trading day: 22 October 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ********************************************** TIEDOTE 22.10.2019 OSAKKEET NEXT GAMES OYJ: UUSIEN OSAKKEIDEN YHDISTELY Next Games Oyj:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (NXTGMSN0119), yhteensä 9 298 430 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden (NXTGMS) kanssa 23.10.2019 alkaen Nasdaq First North Finland Growth Market-markkinapaikalla. Kaupankäynti uusilla osakkeilla (NXTGMSN0119) päättyy 22.10.2019. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTGMS ISIN-koodi: FI4000233267 Id: 135089 Osakemäärä: 27 908 700 Kaupankäynti päättyy: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTGMSN0119 ISIN-koodi: FI4000399852 id: 181407 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 22.10.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260