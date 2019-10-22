Technavio has been monitoring the global low-voltage MOSFET market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 892.58 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

Low-Voltage MOSFET Market Analysis Report by Type (41-150 V MOSFET and 0-40 V MOSFET), Geography (APAC, EMEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023

The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers. In addition, the rising investments in smart city projects are anticipated to boost the growth of the low-voltage MOSFET market.

Factors such as the advent of IoT, developments in wired and wireless technologies, and the increasing adoption of AI have resulted in an explosive growth in data traffic. This is compelling enterprises to make significant investments in data centers. Low-voltage MOSFETs are widely used in the power consumption equipment in data centers. With growing investments in data centers, the demand for low-voltage MOSFETs will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Low-Voltage MOSFET Companies:

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies owns and operates its business across various segments such as automotive, industrial power control, power management and multimarket, digital security solutions, and other operating segments. The company offers a wide range of low-voltage MOSFETs. Some of the products offered by the company include IRFR7540 and IPI80N04S4-03.

ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor owns and operates its business across segments such as Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The company offers a wide range of low-voltage MOSFETs. Some of the products offered by the company include FDMS3D5N08LC and FDBL9403L-F085.

Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics owns and operates its business in the semiconductor segment. UPA2830T1L is one of the popular products offered by the company. It is specifically designed for switching and load switch applications.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics owns and operates its business across segments such as Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS), and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG). The company offers a series of LV MOSFETs ranging from 40V to 120V.

TOSHIBA

TOSHIBA owns and operates its business across various segments including energy systems and solutions, infrastructure systems and solutions, retail and printing solutions, storage and electronic devices solutions, industrial ICT solutions, and others. The company offers a wide range of LV MOSFETs, ranging from 12V to 150V for multiple applications, including automotive and sensors.

Low-Voltage MOSFET Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

41-150 V MOSFET

0-40 V MOSFET

Low-Voltage MOSFET Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

North America

South America

