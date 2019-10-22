AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Typhoon Hagibis Will be Between USD 8 Billion and USD 16 Billion

Boston, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide estimates that industry insured losses from Typhoon Hagibis, which made landfall in Japan on October 12, will be between JPY 865 billion (USD 8 billion) and JPY 1,730 billion (USD 16 billion), with more than half of the losses due to inland flooding. AIR Worldwide is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

According to AIR, Typhoon Hagibis made landfall with 1-minute sustained wind speeds of about 145 km/h (90 mph), the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, on the main Japanese island of Honshu on Saturday, October 12, near Shizuoka on the Izu Peninsula. The storm delivered high winds and record-breaking precipitation to a large portion of Honshu from Mie Prefecture in the west to Iwate in the north. Storm surge raised sea levels by more than 1 meter above mean sea level along parts of the coast.



The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its Level 5, or highest level, special warning for heavy rain; unprecedented rainfall followed. A wide swath of Honshu just outside the Tokyo metro area received between 250 mm and 500+ mm (10 and 20+ inches) of rain; the resort town of Hakone, where 939.5 mm (37 inches) of precipitation was recorded, broke the calendar-day rainfall record for all of Japan. Hakone's rainfall represents the second-heaviest 24-hour rainfall ever recorded in Japan-25 inches (635 mm) of the 37 inches fell in just 12 hours. Many regions received between 30% and 40% of their yearly rainfall in just two days, with more than 100 stations breaking daily rainfall records at those locations. As a result of the large swath of unprecedented rainfall in Honshu, numerous rivers-the Abukuma, Arakawa, Chikuma, Kuji, Naka, Shinano, Tone, and Watarase rivers among them-experienced severe and devastating flooding.

According to AIR, of the ~540 river gauging stations on Honshu island, more than 85 exceeded their 100-year return period peak flows, with more than 100 exceeding their historical records. In addition, shortly before Hagibis made landfall, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the region-parts of which were in the early stages of recovery from Typhoon Faxai, which struck just one month prior.



Much of central and eastern Japan experienced severe flooding and landslides; power outages and travel disruption were widespread.

Because of the intense rainfall within a short time period, much of the floodwater has a high mud content and includes a large amount of debris; this could potentially increase the costs of repair and cleanup and drive up business interruption losses-especially for commercial and industrial properties. In addition, Hagibis impacted some of the same region damaged by Typhoon Faxai a few weeks earlier. Additional damage caused by Hagibis to properties that were damaged by Faxai but were not repaired would further complicate claims settlements.

AIR's modeled insured loss estimates include:

Insured damage to property (residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural/mutual), structures and their contents, as well as extra expenses and debris removal, and automobile from wind, storm surge, and inland flood.

AIR's modeled insured loss estimates do not include:

Landslide

Losses from tornado or earthquake

Losses to land

Losses to infrastructure

Losses to CAR/EAR, marine hull, or marine cargo lines of business

Business interruption losses

Loss adjustment expenses

Demand surge-the increase in costs of materials, services, and labor due to increased demand following a catastrophic event; demand surge can be applied by AIR software users who want to account for this variable

